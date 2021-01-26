#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
â€˜China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships
A Philippine coast guard ship sails past a Chinese coast guard ship during an joint search and rescue exercise between Philippine and US coastguards near Scarborough or Panatag shoal, May 2019.
AFP/Ted Aljibe

‘China owes us an explanation': Senators flag Beijing law allowing coast guard to fire on foreign ships

Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - January 26, 2021 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — Breaking with messaging from the Palace and the country's top diplomat, Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday said China must justify to the Philippines a new law allowing its coast guard to fire on ships in disputed waters.

"Our fisheries have been taken from us, our people have been deprived of their livelihood, and I think China owes us an explanation [on] what its true intentions are," he said during a plenary session at the Senate on Tuesday.

"This is something that we must not let pass...when another country claims the oceans surrounding us [and] even threatens to demolish our fishing boats or the fishing boats of any country that somehow get into that [sea]."

Draft wording of China's Coast Guard Law empowers it to use "all necessary means" to counteract threats from foreign vessels, per a report from Reuters. The law, which was passed last week and takes effect on February 1, also allows members of the Chinese coast guard to destroy structures built by foreign countries on reefs claimed by Beijing and to board and inspect foreign vessels in waters claimed by China.

Gordon said the law is "a serious cause for concern" and "a shot in the bow of all the claimants in the [disputed] territories." Sen. Francis Tolentino similarly called the move alarming, noting that some Filipino fishermen may be unaware of the law and how soon it will take effect.

Beijing has long refused to acknowledge an arbitral ruling that junks its claims over the resource-rich West Philippine Sea, the part of the South China Sea within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

Both Malacañang and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., however, have ruled out diplomatic action on the matter, stressing that China is free to pass any law it chooses, even one that might be enforced in waters claimed and rightfully awarded to the Philippines.

Executive session proposed

But Gordon is seeking answers from Locsin, citing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's recent visit to the Philippines. "I would like to know what [Wang] discussed with the president or [Secretary Locsin]."

"[Are we] just going to turn the other cheek or just quietly accept what is? [The law] is a creeping threat that I think can escalate at any time," Gordon said.

READ: Locsin lauds Manila-Beijing ties on Chinese foreign minister’s third official visit to Philippines  

He also called on the Senate to act on the matter, proposing an executive session with officials determining policy in the disputed territories.

Through these executive sessions, Gordon said, the Senate can make the necessary appropriations such as "facilitating, expediting, and speeding up... submarines to be operated by the Philippine Navy and...land-based missiles."

"I am saying this if only to wake everybody up from the stupor that we are being led to believe," he emphasized. "We have a Chinese neighbor who has been kind to us...but...has threatened us and has even threatened to acquire our own claims...and is now going to threaten a very volatile atmosphere in these areas."

Hontiveros and Sen. Francis Pangilinan earlier slammed the Chinese law, stressing that the Philippines must not be cowed by China's infringement on its sovereignty.

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS MALACAÃ‘ANG PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES SENATE SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PNP blames COVID-19 guidelines for decision to embalm Dacera cadaver before autopsy
PNP blames COVID-19 guidelines for decision to embalm Dacera cadaver before autopsy
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"We had new guidelines that were formed because of the pandemic. As for the reason of the medico-legal, it was stated in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lacson: Who gave DOH high Sinovac price?
Lacson: Who gave DOH high Sinovac price?
By Paolo Romero | 20 hours ago
Sen. Panfilo Lacson wants to know who fed the Department of Health the information about the price of Sinovac vaccines in...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in Bontoc
DOH confirms local transmission of UK COVID-19 variant in Bontoc
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
The department stressed there is “no strong evidence” of community transmission based on the criteria set by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholic priest gunned down in Bukidnon
Catholic priest gunned down in Bukidnon
By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A Catholic priest in Malaybalay, Bukidnon was gunned down near a monastery on Sunday night, police said.
Headlines
fbfb
Killing of Bukidnon priest sends 'chilling message' to those serving masses in countryside &mdash; group
Killing of Bukidnon priest sends 'chilling message' to those serving masses in countryside — group
8 hours ago
The killing of a Catholic priest in Bukidnon sends a “chilling message” to those who wish to serve the countryside...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
PhilHealth chief says P15 billion not missing, 92% already liquidated
PhilHealth chief says P15 billion not missing, 92% already liquidated
2 hours ago
PhilHealth on Tuesday sought to deny that the P15 billion said to have been amassed by its officials are missing, with its...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hits critics claiming corruption in vax procurement was prevented because of them
Duterte hits critics claiming corruption in vax procurement was prevented because of them
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has assailed critics who claimed that their vigilance has prevented corruption in the purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs bill granting president power to defer PhilHealth rate hike on second reading
House OKs bill granting president power to defer PhilHealth rate hike on second reading
2 hours ago
This means that House Bill No. 8461 is just a step away from clearing the House plenary, which can approve the leadership-backed,...
Headlines
fbfb
Pangilinan files bill on academic freedom in state universities
Pangilinan files bill on academic freedom in state universities
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"All institutions of higher learning, especially all state universities and colleges, should be centers of free thought—environments...
Headlines
fbfb
Masungi Georeserve wins global award for watershed protection, restoration
Masungi Georeserve wins global award for watershed protection, restoration
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The movement to restore the watershed area largely led by people under 30 won first place at the inaugural Waterchangemakers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with