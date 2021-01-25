IBP calls out military's 'ridiculous red-tagging' of lawyers

#VACCINEWATCHPH
This undated photo shows Integrated Bar of the Philippines President Domingo Egon Cayosa.
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 25, 2021 - 2:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Integrated Bar of the Philippines called out the military for its “ridiculous” of linking of lawyers to communist rebels as it urged the government to set policies against the dangerous practice of red-tagging.

IBP National President Domingo Egon Cayosa in a statement on Monday denounced the inclusion of lawyers Roan Libarios, Alexander Padilla and Rafael Aquino on the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ list of supposed University of the Philippines student who joined the New People’s Army who were killed or captured.

“The named lawyers are not members of the [NPA]. They were never captured. They are very much alive, not dead. They are responsible and respected Filipino lawyers who serve well our country in various capacities and meaningfully contribute to nation building,” Cayosa added.

Libarios is a former president of the IBP, while Padilla has served the government in various capacities such as health undersecretary and president of the state insurer. Aquino meanwhile practices private law and volunteers for the Free Legal Assistance Group.

More than 20 names were included in the erroneous list published by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange that has since been taken down. The military had also apologized for releasing it and promised an investigation on how the list was published in the first place.

Cayosa said: “IBP calls out misleading claims not only for the sake of its members but for all victims of similar red-tagging.”

He stressed that the red-tagging not only comprises security and safety of those wrongfully accused but also brings unwarranted risks even to their families and friends. “More importantly, red-tagging is unfair, illegal and disregards due process and the rule of law,” he continued.

The IBP president pointed out that if lawyers and people with stature can be put at risk by red-tagging, ordinary citizens who do not have the means to clear their names are left even more vulnerable. “They are unduly threatened, attacked, or even killed by the misguided and unscrupulous,” Cayosa said.

Set policies against red-tagging

The IBP called on the government to “right the wrong and set firm policies against red-tagging.”

“False and reckless publications, shortcuts and questionable means destroy the very rights, public interests, or principles that we all seek to protect. They weaken the state that we claim to defend,” Cayosa added.

The Senate has held a legislative inquiry into red-tagging of personalities, including celebrities and elected congressmen. During the hearings, lawmakers have also discussed penalizing red-tagging, though senators were wary of restricting freedom of speech.

The Senate committee on national defense and security, which led the hearings, have yet to release its panel report.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES RED-TAGGING
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 25, 2021 - 10:54am

University of the Philippines President Danilo Concepcion shoots down allegations by the military of "infiltration" by the Communist Party of the Philippines-New Peoples' Army in the university's units.

Concepcion says the university administration had no knowledge of the allegations nor details and circumstances of such claims by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

"We call on the military and police leadership to engage with UP and other universities in a constructive dialogue on the issues involved in these allegations, to dispel their chilling effect and encourage trust and confidence in our uniformed services," Concepcion says in a statement.

 

January 25, 2021 - 10:54am

Military social media page Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange apologizes to people it tagged as University of the Philippines alumni whom they said had been captured or killed after joining the New People's Army.

Some of those named, among them lawyers, held a press briefing over the weekend to condemn their inclusion on the list and to declare that they were neither captured by the military, or, obviously, killed.

"The Office of the J7, AFP is already conducting an internal investigation as to how the list got published. Personnel who are responsible will be held to account," it also says.

January 24, 2021 - 3:42pm

Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University and the University of Santo Tomas deny the claims of Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. that their universities serve as "recruitment havens" for the New People's Army.

In a joint statement, ADMU President Fr. Roberto Yap SJ, DLSU President Br. Raymundo Suplido FSC, FEU President Dr. Michael Alba and UST Vice Rector Fr. Isaias Tiongco OP say the charge is "really getting old" and "irresponsibly since cast without proof."

"We therefore object to General Parlade's statement and emphasize that our institutions neither promote nor condone recruitment activities of the New People's Army and, indeed, of any movement that aims to violently overthrow the government," the joint statement read.

JUST IN: Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, and the University of Santo Tomas...

Posted by The GUIDON on Saturday, 23 January 2021
