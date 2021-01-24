#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Simplistic thinking': UP alumni slam post alleging links to rebels
This undated photo shows the Oblation statue in the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman, Quezon City
File photo

'Simplistic thinking': UP alumni slam post alleging links to rebels

Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2021 - 3:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — Alumni of the University of the Philippines slammed what it said was the malicious publication of a list of graduates allegedly linked to the New People's Army by a page claiming to be the Armed Forces of the Philippines, citing the possible effects on their personal safety. 

To recall, a Facebook page named “Armed Forces of the Philippines Information Exchange” published a list of 28 supposed UP alumni who, they claimed, went on to join the NPA and were later killed or captured by state forces.

In a statement, lawyer Rafael A.L. Aquino, whose name was among those listed in the post, called on the Armed Forces of the Philippines to apologize to himself and the others in the list for its publishing. 

"I was a UP student for twelve straight years, from high school to law school; there was no opportunity for me to be associated in any way with the New People’s Army. Not being NPAto begin with, I was never captured by the military. I also did not have the opportunity to be killed by the military or anyone else; I am very much alive," his statement read. 

"I was an activist in UP and a human rights worker after that, as a member of the Free Legal Assistance Group. I’m now a partner in an Ortigas law firm and have been an active Rotarian for the past 25 years, but still not a member of the NPA," he also said. 

At least two other people whose names were included on the list have publicly denied being affiliated with the NPA, while another six also denied the accusations in a fact-check report by Rappler. They are also, contrary to the page's claim, not dead nor captured by the military. 

The original post has since been taken down, but not before several other pages picked up the material and shared it themselves.

Aquino is one of many lawyers representing petitioners assailing the validity of the controversial Anti-Terrorism Act before the Supreme Court, where the same petitions have designated the AFP as a respondent.

"Shortly before this list came out in social media, an article I wrote critical of the DND's unilateral termination of its agreement with UP was published by Rappler," Aquino wrote.  

"With the others in the list, I am owed an apology by the AFP in whose website this list appeared. In these perilous times, this malicious inclusion in such a list is hazardous to our health and safety."

UP fraternity: 'Harebrained' minds trying to vilify alumni with 'simplistic' thinking 

In a separate statement, the Pi Sigma Fraternity Alumni Association Inc. also decried "the attempts of some unscrupulous personalities to link our brotherhood to the communist underground movement."

Pi Sigma, which described itself as "a national brotherhood with chapters all over the Philippines," asserted it was a "progressive, legal and independent brotherhood."

"Certain harebrained personalities are trying to vilify the Fraternity and its traditions by issuing irresponsible and unfounded remarks implicating us to Leftist armed groups. This a big lie, [and] simplistic and very unpatriotic thinking," the statement read. 

"While we take pride that a number of our brods have offered their lives in the past several years in serving the Filipino masses, the Fraternity wants all our members alive to actively help our fellowmen while respecting the rule of law. Joining the revolutionary movement is their personal choice," it added. 

Why does this matter?

  • Peaceful protest actions and demonstrations are typically held within the UP Diliman campus
  • The Commission on Human Rights, also a common site for protesters, is also within the campus' borders 
  • UP grounds have long been a safe haven for activists, as they cannot be arrested on school grounds 
  • With the agreement scrapped, police and military forces can freely enter campuses if they so desire 
  • Other activists who have been red-tagged were later found dead
  • Dela Rosa's colleagues in the Senate have admitted that the practice of red-tagging has led to violence 

DEPARTMENT OF NATIONAL DEFENSE UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
Duterte wants all Hueys decommissioned
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
President Duterte wants all Huey helicopters in the Philippine Air Force’s inventory to be decommissioned due to their...
Headlines
fbfb
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
Biden taps Kim for Asia, Pacific office
16 hours ago
Former US ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim has been named acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and Pacific...
Headlines
fbfb
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
Saliva test gets nod, but only in PRC labs
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The Department of Health has given the go-signal to the Philippine Red Cross to use saliva samples in detecting the presence...
Headlines
fbfb
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
UP refutes claims of infiltration, hits NPA student list
By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The top official of the University of the Philippines condemned the military’s recent allegations that some colleges...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
DOH: Minors among new variant cases in Bontoc
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Two minors were among the 16 new cases of the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19 detected in the country, mostly in...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway
Dela Rosa says cops in UP can 'build case' on NPA presence but red-tags university anyway
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Why are they allergic to the police and the military? Are they hiding something?"
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines 2021
By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and general community quarantine of economic...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
Palace defends easing of age restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
After the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowed children 10 years old and above...
Headlines
fbfb
Vegetable prices slowly going down
Vegetable prices slowly going down
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is continuously bringing vegetables to Metro Manila to stabilize the prices of basic commo...
Headlines
fbfb
&lsquo;Economic Cha-cha to generate 1.6 million jobs&rsquo;
‘Economic Cha-cha to generate 1.6 million jobs’
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
Opening up the economy to foreign investors by amending restrictive economic provisions in the 1987 Constitution could generate...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with