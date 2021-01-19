Guevarra: 'Absolute transparency' on vaccine's efficacy, safety necessary

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Tuesday stressed that “absolute transparency” on safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as it involves the lives of our people.

In a message to reporters, Guevarra said there may be “good reason” for the government’s non-disclosure of commercial terms of COVID-19 vaccines such price competition or distribution channels.

But the DOJ chief added he believes that “absolute transparency is necessary in relation to safety and efficacy of the vaccine, as the very lives of our people are at stake.”

Guevarra also stressed that transparency on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety should be observed at the earliest opportunity, “even prior to the choice of vaccine and negotiation with the prospective provider.”

The Philippine government’s announcement that it had secured 25 million doses of CoronaVac developed by Chinese drugmaker Sinovac, was met with questions on the drug’s efficacy and costly price.

Local government units in recent weeks have been announcing that they have signed a tripartite agreement with the national government and AstraZeneca for the purchase of vaccines for their constituents.

Guevarra refused to comment on whether the non-disclosure provision on the tripartite agreement between the government, LGU and vaccine manufacturer is anchored on sound policy basis as he has not seen the deal.

Integrated Bar of the Philippines president Domingo Egon Cayosa said “there is compelling legal basis for transparency, even under the COVID-19 emergency.”

Guevarra meanwhile said that the Philippines’ procurement law authorized negotiated purchase by the government “in emergency cases such as when there is imminent danger to life during a state of calamity.”

Questions on government term deal for Sinovac’s vaccine

In late-stage trials in Brazil, Sinovac’s vaccine demonstrated an efficacy rate of 50.4%, barely meeting the minimum requirement set by the World Health Organization and way below those of rival shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Oxford-Astrazeneca.

Preliminary testing in Turkey showed 91.25% efficacy for Sinovac's shots, while a trial in Indonesia showed an efficacy of 65.3%.

Meanwhile, Sen. Panfilo Lacson citing a Bangkok Post report, said that Sinovac’s vaccine may cost as little as $5 (P240) per dose but may be sold as much as $38 (P1,847.25) in the Philippines, but vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said that Sinovac shots priced at $36 or $76.5 were “very erroneous.”

Galvez had also said that revealing the price of Sinovac’s vaccine that will be procured by the government will compromise the country’s negotiations with vaccine makers.

The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday announced that China's Sinovac has secured approval to hold clinical trials in the country for its coronavirus vaccine. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico