Palace expects continuity in Philippines-US security relations under Biden

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang expects continuity in the relationship between the Philippines and its traditional ally US under president-elect Joseph Biden, who will assume office on January 20.



Biden, who will become the 46th president of the US, garnered 306 electoral votes during the presidential race last November, defeating incumbent Donald Trump who got 232. Trump has yet to concede defeat and continues to claim that the polls have been rigged.



"When it comes to external relations, there is continuity when it comes to the United States," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Monday.



The Philippines, nevertheless, is upbeat about Biden's plan to provide a path to citizenship to millions of illegal immigrants in the US.



"President-elect Biden said he would propose a law to legalize the stay of 11 million illegal aliens in the United States. Of course, there are Filipinos who would benefit from that law," Roque said.



There were about 10.5 million illegal immigrants in the US in 2017, according to think tank Pew Research Center. About 300,000 of the undocumented immigrants are Filipinos, according to recent reports.



Roque brushed aside claims that President Duterte has lost an ally with the defeat of Trump, as the Biden administration would likely be against his war on illegal drugs.



"We do not have a comment on that. It has no basis. What we have is a warm and close relationship with the United States," the Palace spokesman said.



Former US president Barack Obama, a political ally of Biden, earned the ire of Duterte after he had criticized the Philippines' war on drugs, which has so far left about 6,000 suspects dead. Duterte called Obama a "son of a bitch" and accusing him of interfering with the Philippines' internal issues.