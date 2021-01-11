#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Galvez: Deployment of Pfizer, Moderna jabs may only be in central hubs due storage issues
A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at a large vaccination centre open by the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality and Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center on December 31, 2020 in the Israeli coastal city.
AFP/Jack Guez
Galvez: Deployment of Pfizer, Moderna jabs may only be in central hubs due storage issues
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 6:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus vaccines requiring excessively cold temperatures can be only deployed in major urban centers in the Philippines due to the lack of facilities, the country’s vaccine czar said Monday.

Only Metro Manila, Cebu City and Davao City have facilities with sub-zero temperatures need to preserve the potency of the vaccines manufactured by American firms Pfizer and Moderna, said Sec. Carlito Galvez, a former military general in charge of the country’s strategy to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

Both COVID-19 jabs use messenger RNA to trigger the immune system to produce protective antibodies. Hence, the biological structures of both vaccines could fall apart if they are stored in room temperature.  

To stay viable, the Pfizer vaccine, which has an efficacy rate of 95%, should be stored at–70°C

The Moderna vaccine does not need subarctic temperature like the Pfizer jab does, but it requires to be stored at–20°C. It has an efficacy rate of 94.1% in preventing COVID-19.

“For us to have easier management of logistics, [those with –20°C and –70°C requirement] will be deployed only in central hubs,” Galvez said during the Senate committee of whole hearing on the government’s inoculation plan.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, in a separate briefing, also said that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer will be available only to “major cities.”

Meanwhile, vaccines which can be stored at  2°C to 8°C—the standard temperature that is within the existing cold chain system in the Philippines—will be deployed in suburban and rural areas.

“But we will devise ways and means,” Galvez said.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 in 2021 alone, but it depends on the global supply, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.

So far, the national government has signed deals for 30 million doses of Covovax vaccine developed by US-based Novavax and Serum Institute of India and 25 million doses of the jabs developed by China’s Sinovac.

Last year, it signed a deal with British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca for 2.6 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which was made possible through the donations of some 30 private companies.

The vaccines of Novavax, Sinovac and AstraZeneca do not require ultra cold storage.

The country's Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved any vaccine for emergency use, which is required before it can be rolled out for mass vaccination. Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Russia's Gamaleya have applied for emergency use authorization. 

With nearly 490,000 COVID-19 infections, the Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia following Indonesia. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

 

COVID-19 VACCINE MODERNA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PFIZER
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 6, 2021 - 3:37pm

Follow this page for updates on the issues surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination program in the Philippines. Main photo from AFP/Yaksin Akgul.

January 6, 2021 - 3:37pm

British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has applied for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

Philippine Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo confirms this in an interview with CNN Philippines.

AstraZeneca, along with its partner Oxford University in England, has so far made 50 million doses of its vaccine. In November, the British laboratory announced that its vaccine was on average 70% effective.

January 5, 2021 - 8:32am

The Armed Forces of the Philippines terminates its investigation into the unregulated Sinopharm vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail following the chief executive's order not to cooperate with the probe.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines inks deal to secure 30M doses of Covovax vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The term sheet to secure Covovax shots was signed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., SII and its local partner Faberco Life...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI forensic findings in Dacera case seen out this week
6 hours ago
Results of the National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic examination on the body of Christine Dacera may be released...
Headlines
fbfb
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP boots out killer cop Nuezca for grave misconduct
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
"CPNP has just announced it following the approval of [the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office] on...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
8 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Palace confident Philippines will no longer be among countries with worst traffic
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang on Monday expressed confidence that the Philippines would no longer be among the countries with the worst...
Headlines
fbfb
Marine Corps defends presence at Dacera burial, says no rules violated
1 hour ago
“No military honors were rendered during the burial of Ms. Christine Dacera — no ceremonies, no flag-draped casket,...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged for clarity on LGU moves to procure own vaccines
1 hour ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was pressed on why LGUs are now moving to buy their own when some P72.5 billion had been allotted...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines secures 25M doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
2 hours ago
An initial supply of 50,000 from Sinovac will reach the Philippines by February, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to include farmers, agri sector in priority for vaccination
3 hours ago
The national government should also be looking at including farmers in its nationwide vaccination plant given their...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with