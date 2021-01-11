#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines secures 25M doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
A medical worker shows a vial of Sinovac Biotech vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at a healthcare centre in Yantai, in eastern China's Shandong province on January 5, 2021.
AFP/STR
Philippines secures 25M doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 jabs
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 4:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will receive 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses from China’s Sinovac this year, with the initial supply arriving in February, Malacañang said despite questions on its efficacy. 

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque, citing the Department of Health, made the announcement in a briefing Monday. 

“The vaccine supply will arrive in the country next month,” Roque said in Filipino.

An initial supply of 50,000 vaccine doses from Sinovac will reach the Philippines by February. This first batch of COVID-19 jabs is on top of 15,000 doses that will be used for clinical trials in the country.

Roque said another 950,000 doses will be delivered by March, one million each will be sent by April and May, two million in June until 25 million jabs are secured by the end of the year.

During the Senate inquiry into the government’s vaccination plan, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez said the national government was able to seal the deal with a Chinese drugmaker for 25 million doses of its vaccine. He did not disclose more information about the said agreement.

The efficacy of Sinovac’s vaccine CoronaVac has been a subject of uncertainty. In a Brazilian study, the vaccine showed effectiveness of 78% in Phase 3 trials with 13,000 volunteers. Turkey also said last month that the vaccine had shown effectiveness of 91.25% in late-stage evaluation.

But the Chinese firm has not yet released worldwide results from the tests, which are also being done in Chile and Indonesia.

The initially reported efficacy rate of the Sinovac jabs in Brazil study was well below the efficacy of vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Palace, however, insisted that Sinovac’s vaccine is proven safe and efficient.

Coronavac is easier to deploy because it does not require ultra cold storage. But it is the second most expensive among those being eyed by the national government for procurement.

The national government also signed a term sheet over the weekend to secure the supply of 30 million doses of Covovax vaccine developed by Serum Institute of India and US-based Novavax.

The price of the vaccine has not been finalized, but the doses are expected to be available starting the third quarter of the year.

It previously signed a deal with AstraZeneca for 2.6 million doses, which was made possible through the donations of some 30 private companies.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 in 2021 alone but it depends on the global supply, which had been mostly procured by wealthy nations.— Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Agence France-Presse 

COVID-19 VACCINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: January 6, 2021 - 3:37pm

Follow this page for updates on the issues surrounding the COVID-19 vaccination program in the Philippines. Main photo from AFP/Yaksin Akgul.

January 6, 2021 - 3:37pm

British-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca has applied for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

Philippine Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo confirms this in an interview with CNN Philippines.

AstraZeneca, along with its partner Oxford University in England, has so far made 50 million doses of its vaccine. In November, the British laboratory announced that its vaccine was on average 70% effective.

January 5, 2021 - 8:32am

The Armed Forces of the Philippines terminates its investigation into the unregulated Sinopharm vaccination of President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail following the chief executive's order not to cooperate with the probe.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines inks deal to secure 30M doses of Covovax vaccine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The term sheet to secure Covovax shots was signed by vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr., SII and its local partner Faberco Life...
Headlines
fbfb
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
NBI forensic findings in Dacera case seen out this week
5 hours ago
Results of the National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic examination on the body of Christine Dacera may be released...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP boots out killer cop Nuezca for grave misconduct
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"CPNP has just announced it following the approval of [the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office] on...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
7 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Marine Corps defends presence at Dacera burial, says no rules violated
5 minutes ago
“No military honors were rendered during the burial of Ms. Christine Dacera — no ceremonies, no flag-draped casket,...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov't urged for clarity on LGU moves to procure own vaccines
17 minutes ago
Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. was pressed on why LGUs are now moving to buy their own when some P72.5 billion had been allotted...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees 2,052 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 489,736
1 hour ago
Monday's figure was the highest since Dec. 18, 2020, when the country had 2,122 additional infections.
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to include farmers, agri sector in priority for vaccination
1 hour ago
The national government should also be looking at including farmers in its nationwide vaccination plant given their...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH to launch 'massive' campaign on safety, efficacy of COVID-19 vaccine
2 hours ago
The Department of Health is gearing for a massive information drive for the safety and efficacy COVID-19 vaccines, following...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with