#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NBI forensic findings in Dacera case seen out this week
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera
NBI forensic findings in Dacera case seen out this week
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2021 - 12:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Results of the National Bureau of Investigation’s forensic examination on the body of Christine Dacera may be released this week, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Monday.

The NBI last week started its second autopsy on Dacera’s body, and results may be out “in less than a week,” Guevarra told reporters.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand Lavin was quoted in a News5 report as acknowledging that conducting the forensic examination will be difficult, but that they are not discouraged.

“It is close to impossible considering there has already been compomise...the pieces of evidence have been compromised. They have been contaminated, they have deteriorated... There has been rapid deterioration in some of the evidence here," he said in Filipino.

The bureau was initially tapped to assist the Philippine National Police in determining the true case of Dacera’s death, but Guevarra has since ordered a full and separate probe into the case.

The DOJ chief said that the police’s probe was “not thorough enough,” noting that the Makati prosecution held that pieces of evidence submitted are insufficient to establish that Dacera was raped.

Assistant City Prosecutor Joan Bolina-Santillan ordered the release of three in police custody and refered the police's complaint for preliminary investigation.

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento earlier said that the police’s complaint was “premature” and “incomplete.” He added: “We cannot ascertain at this point in time whether there is crime or none.”

Dacera's 11 companions summoned

Guevarra also said the NBI has identified Dacera's companions on the night before she was found unconscious in a Makati City hotel, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said.

"The NBI knows the name of the person who registered at the reception and the faces [and] names of the other persons in Room 2207. I think they have been invited to appear today at the NBI to provide any relevant information," he added.

The DOJ chief refused to divulge more details on the bureau's probe, saying it is "more prudent to await further narrative accounts and the results of the NBI forensic examination."

Dacera was laid to rest in General Santos City on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation into the police’s complaint meanwhile is set on Wednesday, January 13. — Kristine Joy Patag

CHRISTINE DACERA MENARDO GUEVARRA NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Killer cop Nuezca pleads not guilty of murder he was filmed committing
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Son of a bitch, do you want me to end you right now)" Nuezca is heard saying in the middle of a heated exchange with the...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines traffic worst in ASEAN, 9th in world
By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
The Philippines has the worst traffic situation among six Southeast Asian countries, and is ranked ninth worst in the world,...
Headlines
fbfb
More workers to lose jobs this year – labor group
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
A labor group fears a “worse” unemployment situation in the country this year, unless the government enforces...
Headlines
fbfb
PRC pilots 1,000 saliva tests
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross is set to conduct 1,000 saliva COVID-19 tests starting today as part of its pilot study for a cheaper...
Headlines
fbfb
Christine Dacera’s parents want medico-legal examiner sacked
1 day ago
The parents of Christine Dacera want a Scene of the Crime Operatives medico-legal officer immediately sacked for his supposed...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Galvez: Early rollout of vaccines through COVAX facility seen by February
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 minutes ago
Under COVAX, COVID-19 vaccines will be initially delivered equally to all participating countries, initially prioritizing...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP boots out killer cop Nuezca for grave misconduct
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"CPNP has just announced it following the approval of [the regional director of the National Capital Region Police Office] on...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs reminded: Comply with January 15 deadline to clear obstructed roads
2 hours ago
Under DILG Memorandum Circular 2020-027, all LGUs are ordered to remove obstructions in all provincial, city, municipal...
Headlines
fbfb
LGUs sign deals to procure AstraZeneca vaccine doses
4 hours ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said the many local governments signed a tripartite agreement with the national government for...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccination program
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Watch the Senate inquiry into the national COVID-19 vaccination, which will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with