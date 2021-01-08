#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
NBI assistance in Dacera case now a parallel probe
Photo lifted from Christine Dacera's Instagram account.
Instagram/xtinedacera
NBI assistance in Dacera case now a parallel probe
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - January 8, 2021 - 5:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:35 p.m.) — The National Bureau of Investigation is conducting a separate and parallel probe into the death of Christine Dacera as the police probe into the flight attendant’s death comes under increased scrutiny.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra issued Department Order 006 on January 7 directing the NBI to conduct an investigation into Dacera’s death and filed complaints to persons to be found responsible of any unlawful act.

On Wedneday afternoon, the justice secretary was careful to say that he is only ordering the NBI, specifically its forensics team, to assist the Philippine National Police in determining the “true cause” of Dacera’s probe. Guevarra has yet to order a parallel probe then.

The Makati prosecutor’s office also ordered the release of three under police custody and referred the PNP's rape with homicide complaint against them for full blown preliminary investigation. The complaint against the eight others who, at that time, were deemed at large has also been referred for preliminary investigation.

When asked on what prompted the order of separate probe into Dacera’s case, Guevarra said on Friday that the initial investigation by the Makati police was "not thorough enough." 

"From the DOJ’s viewpoint, the case build-up will be faster if the NBI acts independently. Note that the preliminary investigation has already been set on January 13," the DOJ chief said.

Guevarra also said he has ordered the NBI to immediately conduct its own investigation since "time is of the essence". 

"The longer it takes to examine the remains of the deceased and gather pieces of other evidence, the more difficult it becomes to establish the true cause of her death and identify any person liable therefore, if a crime was indeed committed," he added.

Part of the resolution penned by Assistant City Prosecutor Joan Bolina-Santillan read: “At this point, the pieces of evidence so far submitted are insufficient to establish that she was sexually assaulted or raped. And, if sexual assault/rape was committed, who is/are the person/s responsible?”

READ: What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera

Prosecutor General Benedicto Malcontento explained that the prosecution, at the time of the issuance of a resolution, cannot ascertain “whether there is crime or none,” noting that the medico-legal report the police submitted did not provide evidence that Dacera was sexually assaulted.

Dacera’s family has since sought for a second autopsy.

While Police General Debold Sinas, PNP chief, gave the persons linked to the case 72-hour ultimatum before a supposed “manhunt,” Malcontento has since asserted that the case is now with them.

Malcontento said that the prosecution’s order for preliminary investigation, to be held on January 13, will be followed.

The Dacera case is the latest high-profile investigation the NBI is handling in the past two weeks. The bureau has also been tapped to also look into the importation and inoculation of unregistered vaccines against COVID-19 and the reported sale of students’ sensual photographs to fund their distance learning education.

FLIGHT ATTENDANT NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dacera died a natural death, claim four men accused in rape-slay case
By Ghio Ong | 19 hours ago
Four of the 11 men accused in the alleged rape and death of flight attendant Christine Dacera maintained that there was no...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawyer of 4 tagged in Dacera case seeks recall of bounty; Yap says offer moot anyway
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
“This affects the safety and security of these gentlemen here, considering that there is someone tailing them or surveilling...
Headlines
fbfb
8 lawyers, Calida to debate on anti-terrorism law at January 19 oral arguments
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The oral arguments on the highly contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 are set on January 19.
Headlines
fbfb
3 franchise renewal measures lapse into law
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Measures renewing the franchises of three broadcasting entities and two utilities for 25 years have lapsed into law.
Headlines
fbfb
14 DPWH district engineers relieved
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Fourteen district engineers of the Department of Public Works and Highways have been relieved in connection with allegations...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
DOST: Russian researchers drop bid to hold vax trial; emergency use application seen this week
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
DOST Undersecretary Rowena Guevara said the Moscow-based developer is expected to submit its application for EUA on Friday...
Headlines
fbfb
SWS: 9 in 10 Filipinos worried about getting COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The survey, conducted from November 21 to 25, found that a record-high 91% of 1,500 adult respondents were concerned that...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte allies push Cha-cha
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Two senators want the Senate and the House of Representatives to convene the 18th Congress as a constituent assembly to introduce...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA to finish probe on PSG vaccination in 20 days
By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration is looking at wrapping up in over two weeks its investigation into the unauthorized vaccination...
Headlines
fbfb
Sticks, picks, shovels, walis tambo storm US Capitol
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
They were carrying sticks, picks, shovels, even guns – and at least one of them a “walis tambo” –...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with