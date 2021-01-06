#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Rights group hits AÃ±o's red-tagging of slain Rizal farmers
Interior Secretary Eduardo Año refuted the claims aired by the Communist Party of the Philippines, particularly the accusation that budgets of local government units are under threat if such declarations are not issued by local chief executives.
STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Rights group hits Año's red-tagging of slain Rizal farmers
(Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 6:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año is actively red-tagging five farmhands who were killed by state forces in Rizal in order to justify their murders, a local rights monitor said Wednesday. 

This comes after Año's Department of the Interior and Local Government issued a statement Tuesday claiming that combined forces of the national police and the military successfully eliminated five members of the New People's Army who "were responsible for various extortion and terroristic activities victimizing local government officials, businessmen, and ordinary individuals."

Año, a member of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, has routinely defended the red-tagging of government critics such as activists and even registered lawmakers in the House of Representatives. The NTF-ELCAC is the government's anti-communist task force, which has been the source of disinformation against government critics over the coronavirus pandemic, having been caught in a lie more than once.

READ: Rizal clash fatalities part of NPA hit squad – Año

“We can now confirm that the five NPA members killed in Barangay San Juan, Baras, Rizal were part of a death squad that was supposed to carry out the directive of Joma Sison to assassinate government and civilian leaders,” he said then, adding that the PNP and AFP forces were there to issue a warrant of arrest for frustrated murder when the five suddenly opened fire on them. 

The former military general claimed he was also among the NPA's targets, calling on the Commission on Human Rights and the Makabayan bloc in Congress to condemn the deployment of so-called death squads "to prove that they are truly not members or fronts of the Communist Party" which sought to overthrow what he said was "one of the most popular governments in the world." 

“The police and military mercilessly killed five farmworkers mere days before Christmas — and now, Año is concocting more outrageous lies to justify what is clearly a brutal massacre of civilians as well as the military’s continued desecration of their remains and the harassment of their grieving families,” Karapatan secretary general Cristina Palabay said in a statement. 

RELATED: Bayan: Why is the burden on us to prove we're not a rebel front?

Land defenders, along with journalists and legal practitioners, are among the many groups that have seen a sharp rise in attacks during the Duterte administration. According to independent watchdog Global Witness, the Philippines has already surpassed Brazil as the most dangerous country in the world for people defending their land and the environment. 

The government has routinely denied allegations of harassment and abuse, calling them either part of a propaganda campaign to discredit the government or acts by communist rebels against civilians. 

'Fact-finding mission'

According to Karapatan's Southern Tagalog chapter, combined elements of the Police Regional Office 4A and the Armed Forces of the Philippines’s 2nd Infantry Division on Dec. 17, 2020 murdered five farmers in Sitio Malalim, Brgy. San Juan, Baras, Rizal as they were supposedly serving arrest warrants against NPA rebels in the area.

The results of a fact-finding mission spearheaded by the group identified the victims as Vilma Salabao, Wesley Obmerga, Carlito Zonio, Jhonatan and Niño Alberga according morgue records, all of whom were caretakers and workers at a private mango farm in the barangay according to the rights monitor.

But the interior chief in his statement identified those killed as "a woman known as alias Sandra, a Rebolusyonaryong Buwis sa Kaaway na Uri (RBKU) staff and wife of alias Luis, Secretary of Guerilla Front Cesar; and an alias Onli, regional intelligence officer who were actively generating funds for the communist terrorist group."

Karapatan added that the fact-finding team also interviewed residents in the area who reported hearing "cries for help when the five were supposedly engaging in a shootout with the police and military"—contradicting government claims of an armed encounter taking place between the two sides.

"The residents who knew the victims were also surprised at the police and military accusation that the five farmworkers were NPA rebels. Families and relatives of the victims have been able to claim the remains of Obmerga, Zonio, Alberga, and Alberga but the Baras Municipal Police Station has refused to release Salbao’s remains to her family. The remains of the victims bore signs of torture and mutilation; the Alberga brothers’ scrota were burnt, four teeth were removed, and their hand were pounded and beaten up," Karapatan said. 

READ: CHR launches probe into killings of Tumandok leaders in Panay raids | Groups say Tumandok land defenders arrested, at least one killed, in Capiz

Towards the end of the year, peasant and environmental groups also reported the arrests and subsequent killings of at least seven indigenous Tumandok land defenders as part of combined military-police operations in Western Visayas.

"Accounts from the people in the barangay themselves and the signs of mutilation in their bodies clearly disprove Año’s wild and delusional assertions. These are the same lies that the military and police have parroted to justify the mass murder of nine Tumandok leaders in Tapaz, Capiz on December 30, 2020," Palabay also said. 

— Franco Luna 

DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT DILG KARAPATAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Hong Kong detects case of new COVID-19 variant in passenger from Manila
10 hours ago
Hong Kong's health authorities said they had detected a case of the new coronavirus strain initially found in Britain in a...
Headlines
fbfb
What we know so far: Death of flight attendant Christine Dacera
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"If those were all true, then why is Christine not here today to answer that?" he also said. 
Headlines
fbfb
MMDA chair Danilo Lim passes away
7 hours ago
Lim died “before 8 a.m. this morning,” presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. He was 65.
Headlines
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao offers reward for capture of suspects in death of flight attendant
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
The boxing legend announced a P500,000 purse to anyone who will be able to apprehend those still at large in the death of...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Lauriat para sa barangay?’ Gatchalian says hacker used his credit card to spend P1M on Food Panda
6 hours ago
(Updated 5:52 p.m.) Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Wednesday said his credit card was hacked and used to make an enormous purchase...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
More contagious COVID-19 variant not yet in Philippines but don't ease guard — experts
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 30 minutes ago
While this is a welcome development, experts called on Filipinos to remain vigilant and continue practicing preventive measures...
Headlines
fbfb
Prosecution orders release of 3 tagged in Dacera case
By Kristine Joy Patag | 58 minutes ago
State prosecutors ordered the release for further investigation of three of the persons linked in the death of flight attendant...
Headlines
fbfb
Guevarra vows IACAT will run after perpetrators of online sexual exploitation of children
1 hour ago
Guevarra said he will asked the AMLC for a copy of its report, and “refer the matter to the IACAT for appropriate action.”...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs laws extending validity of Bayanihan 2, 2020 budget
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has signed laws extending the availability of the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act funds and the...
Headlines
fbfb
CHR reminds PNP: Follow your own rules
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"These standards must be carried out in full accordance with the rule of law while ensuring that the rights of all parties...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with