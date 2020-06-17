MANILA, Philippines — Should the Anti-Terror Bill be passed into law, the Department of the Interior and Local Government will not tolerate red-tagging and other forms of human rights violations invoking the said law, it said Wednesday.
Speaking to the media at Wednesday morning's Kapihan Sa Manila Bay online forum, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, a former military general, said that the proposed law had enough safeguards against potential abuse, despite current violations already having occurred.
"If any abuses come out, it says there in the law anyway that they get 10 years imprisonment. That's anyone who arrests without adhering to the rules of court or conducts wiretapping without authorization or court order, or any torture or violations of human rights. That's 10 years imprisonment and banning from government positions," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.
“As long as they are not committing any crime or inciting to sedition or rebellion, they can actually express their grievances through peaceful means of course. So we will not tolerate or allow this,” Año added.
As it stands, though, elements of the national police have already actively and publicly red-tagged activists and solons found to be critical of the administration.
READ: Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post | PNP 'art' tags activists as terrorists amid debate on anti-terrorism bill
Various regional offices of the national police posted images on their official social media channels accusing legal activist organizations of being communist fronts Sunday night, implying that the bill pending President Rodrigo Duterte's signature would "put them out" and effectively violating their own social media protocols.
Though Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, has spoken out about these and reminded cops that violations of social media rules could yield charges, the posts continue.
Students who were arrested in Iligan City also reported that they were red-tagged, harassed and called liars throughout their eight hours in detention.
'Internalized adherence to human rights'
The PNP is a bureau of the DILG, though the interior department itself has expressed this position as well.
In a forum in early March, the department assured the public that the law had enough safeguards against abuse. In the same breath, though, it also conflated legal activist groups with communist rebels, saying they ultimately have the same goals.
DILG vows no abuse of anti-terror law; insists rallyists and rebels have 'same intent'
Asked how the department aims to address reported cases of violations at the hands of policemen, Año said: "We've done a lot of dismissals and suspensions on policemen who have been found to violate human rights. When I was [National Police Commission] chief, we removed almost 3,000 cops."
"Let's not compare what happened in the past to now. We can see that they internalized within the organization the adherence to human rights," he added.
The anti-terrorism bill now only needs Duterte's signature before it becomes a law.
While Malacanang said the president is inclined to sign into law the controversial bill, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said he is confident that Duterte will wait for his agency's input before acting on the proposed measure.
The DOJ is set to submit its review on the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism bill by Wednesday. Duterte has three options: sign the bill into law, not act on it for 30 days and lapse into law or veto it. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag
President Rodrigo Duterte has certified as urgent a bill that seeks to strengthen the government’s campaign against terrorism, which would allow longer detentions without charge and give the executive branch more power against dissent.
Various rights groups sound the alarm on the proposed “Anti-Terror” bill and urged the public to reject the “unconstitutional” proposed legislation.
Photo courtesy of The STAR/Micheal Varcas
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima says Filipinos are not being “disinformed” about the dangers of the Anti-Terrorism Bill but are simply "waking up."
"Did the main proponents of the bill, and Malacañang, misread or miscalculate the public pulse? Perhaps, they saw in the current crisis situation a “strategic” opportunity to push for such a draconian measure, thinking that people are too preoccupied and overburdened by COVID-related concerns and challenges; they are under too much mental, physical and economic duress to care about other issues, let alone to resist," De Lima says.
"The proponents must think again, and rethink their hardline position. Congress should stop the enrolment of this Terror Bill and return it to the respective chambers for further evaluation," she adds.
The Palace has received the enrolled, or final, copy of the anti-terrorism bill, GMA News' Joseph Morong reports.
This, despite around a dozen members of the House saying they were withdrawing their 'Yes' votes or that they never voted in favor of the bill, which was passed last week.
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says Malacañang has yet to receive the final version of the controversial anti-terrorism for the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte.
UP Diliman, through its Executive Council, says it "unequivocally opposes the proposed Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 that is awaiting the signature of President Rodrigo R. Duterte."
"Because UP is the national university, the country’s urgent concerns are the university’s concerns. These include policies and laws that are deleterious to our people’s rights and welfare. It is in this context that we are compelled to take a stand on the Anti-Terrorism Act," it also says.
The university said that "rather than [eliminating] terrorism by addressing its root causes, the Act will merely embolden law enforcement agencies in disregarding constitutionally protected human rights."
"While we have witnessed heroism and kindness from many of our government workers during the pandemic, we are however, deeply troubled by stories of arrests and unlawful detention of critics of the Act."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson subtweets lawmakers at the House of Representatives who are withdrawing support of the anti-terrorism bill, which the chamber passed on third and final reading last week.
"Ano ang tawag sa mambabatas na bumoto ng pabor sa isang panukalang batas na hindi muna niya binasa at pagkatapos ay umatras sa pagsuporta sa parehong panukalang batas nang hindi pa rin niya binabasa?" he says.
(What do you call a lawmaker who votes in favor of a bill without reading it first, and then withdraws support for it, still without reading it?)
