MANILA, Philippines — Should the Anti-Terror Bill be passed into law, the Department of the Interior and Local Government will not tolerate red-tagging and other forms of human rights violations invoking the said law, it said Wednesday.

Speaking to the media at Wednesday morning's Kapihan Sa Manila Bay online forum, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, a former military general, said that the proposed law had enough safeguards against potential abuse, despite current violations already having occurred.

"If any abuses come out, it says there in the law anyway that they get 10 years imprisonment. That's anyone who arrests without adhering to the rules of court or conducts wiretapping without authorization or court order, or any torture or violations of human rights. That's 10 years imprisonment and banning from government positions," he said in a mix of Filipino and English.

“As long as they are not committing any crime or inciting to sedition or rebellion, they can actually express their grievances through peaceful means of course. So we will not tolerate or allow this,” Año added.

As it stands, though, elements of the national police have already actively and publicly red-tagged activists and solons found to be critical of the administration.

READ: Dura 'Likes': PNP social media rules and what police actually post | PNP 'art' tags activists as terrorists amid debate on anti-terrorism bill

Various regional offices of the national police posted images on their official social media channels accusing legal activist organizations of being communist fronts Sunday night, implying that the bill pending President Rodrigo Duterte's signature would "put them out" and effectively violating their own social media protocols.

Though Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, PNP chief, has spoken out about these and reminded cops that violations of social media rules could yield charges, the posts continue.

Students who were arrested in Iligan City also reported that they were red-tagged, harassed and called liars throughout their eight hours in detention.

'Internalized adherence to human rights'

The PNP is a bureau of the DILG, though the interior department itself has expressed this position as well.

In a forum in early March, the department assured the public that the law had enough safeguards against abuse. In the same breath, though, it also conflated legal activist groups with communist rebels, saying they ultimately have the same goals.

RELATED: DILG vows no abuse of anti-terror law; insists rallyists and rebels have 'same intent'

Asked how the department aims to address reported cases of violations at the hands of policemen, Año said: "We've done a lot of dismissals and suspensions on policemen who have been found to violate human rights. When I was [National Police Commission] chief, we removed almost 3,000 cops."

"Let's not compare what happened in the past to now. We can see that they internalized within the organization the adherence to human rights," he added.

The anti-terrorism bill now only needs Duterte's signature before it becomes a law.

While Malacanang said the president is inclined to sign into law the controversial bill, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra earlier said he is confident that Duterte will wait for his agency's input before acting on the proposed measure.

The DOJ is set to submit its review on the constitutionality of the anti-terrorism bill by Wednesday. Duterte has three options: sign the bill into law, not act on it for 30 days and lapse into law or veto it. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag