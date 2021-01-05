CHR launches probe into killings of Tumandok leaders in Panay raids

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights launched its own investigation into the killings of leaders of an indigenous peoples’ community in police and military operations on Panay island late last year.

The CHR’s Western Visayas office is already moving to gather documents and affidavits “to resolve if human rights violations were committed” in the killing of nine Tumandok community leaders in Capiz and Iloilo, Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said in a statement Tuesday.

The probe also seeks to call for accountability for people found to have committed human rights violations.

On December 30, nine leaders of the Tumandok tribe were killed in combined police and military operations, while several other community members were arrested over alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

According to groups, Tumandok leaders were opposed to the construction of the Jalaur megadam in Iloilo, which would submerge their ancestral lands. Members of the tribe were also being tagged as supporters and members of communist rebel groups.

“The Commission at this point is equally interested to pursue the truth behind these deaths and arrests as there have been opposing narratives on how those who died resisted and some asserting that the [pieces of] evidence found were said to have been planted,” Pimentel-Gana said.

The House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc filed a resolution Monday urging the lower chamber to conduct a legislative probe into the killings and arrests.

“The brazen killing of the poor and the marginalized indigineous peoples is an indicator of the state of human rights in the country as well as the raging impunity that seems to reign over our land,” the lawmakers said.

Call for ‘reasonable, necessary’ use of force

Following the bloody pre-dawn raids, the commission urged law enforces to strictly observe set protocols for serving warrants.

The police said they were serving warrants on alleged members and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. They also claimed IP members fought back against authorities.

“All officers of the law are expected to respect the human rights and dignity of suspect/s during police operations. The same stern reminder is echoed in the Philippine National Police operational guidelines and handbook,” Pimentel-Gana said

“However, this is not to say that lives of law enforcers should be put at risk. But rather a reminder that the use of force should always be limited to what is reasonable and necessary only to subdue imminent danger and overcome resistance—not result in deaths,” she added.

The Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials state that “law enforcement officials, in carrying out their duty, shall as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms.”

The same principles also outline that if the lawful use of force and firearms is unavoidable, then authorities should exercise restraint and act in proportion to the seriousness of the offense, minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.