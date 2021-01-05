#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHR launches probe into killings of Tumandok leaders in Panay raids
This satellite image shows Tapaz in Capiz, where arrests were made that led to infighting and later on resulting in several members of the Tumandok being killed
Google Maps
CHR launches probe into killings of Tumandok leaders in Panay raids
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights launched its own investigation into the killings of leaders of an indigenous peoples’ community in police and military operations on Panay island late last year.

The CHR’s Western Visayas office is already moving to gather documents and affidavits “to resolve if human rights violations were committed” in the killing of nine Tumandok community leaders in Capiz and Iloilo, Commissioner Gwendolyn Pimentel-Gana said in a statement Tuesday.

The probe also seeks to call for accountability for people found to have committed human rights violations.

On December 30, nine leaders of the Tumandok tribe were killed in combined police and military operations, while several other community members were arrested over alleged illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and explosives.

According to groups, Tumandok leaders were opposed to the construction of the Jalaur megadam in Iloilo, which would submerge their ancestral lands. Members of the tribe were also being tagged as supporters and members of communist rebel groups.

“The Commission at this point is equally interested to pursue the truth behind these deaths and arrests as there have been opposing narratives on how those who died resisted and some asserting that the [pieces of] evidence found were said to have been planted,” Pimentel-Gana said.

The House of Representatives’ Makabayan bloc filed a resolution Monday urging the lower chamber to conduct a legislative probe into the killings and arrests.

“The brazen killing of the poor and the marginalized indigineous peoples is an indicator of the state of human rights in the country as well as the raging impunity that seems to reign over our land,” the lawmakers said.

Call for ‘reasonable, necessary’ use of force

Following the bloody pre-dawn raids, the commission urged law enforces to strictly observe set protocols for serving warrants.

The police said they were serving warrants on alleged members and supporters of the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army. They also claimed IP members fought back against authorities.

“All officers of the law are expected to respect the human rights and dignity of suspect/s during police operations. The same stern reminder is echoed in the Philippine National Police operational guidelines and handbook,” Pimentel-Gana said

“However, this is not to say that lives of law enforcers should be put at risk. But rather a reminder that the use of force should always be limited to what is reasonable and necessary only to subdue imminent danger and overcome resistance—not result in deaths,” she added.

The Basic Principles on the Use of Force and Firearms by Law Enforcement Officials state that “law enforcement officials, in carrying out their duty, shall as far as possible, apply non-violent means before resorting to the use of force and firearms.”

The same principles also outline that if the lawful use of force and firearms is unavoidable, then authorities should exercise restraint and act in proportion to the seriousness of the offense, minimize damage and injury, and respect and preserve human life.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE TUMANDOK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government studying stricter travel restrictions
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
With the looming shortage of quarantine facilities, the government is considering barring the entry of overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
San Miguel airport franchise lapses into law
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The measure, now known as Republic Act No. 11506, grants San Miguel Aerocity, Inc. a franchise to construct, develop, establish,...
Headlines
fbfb
Sotto files bill to renew ABS-CBN franchise
By Paolo Romero | 10 hours ago
Senate President Vicente Sotto III filed yesterday a bill seeking to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN, which was shut down last...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte won’t allow PSG to face vaccine probe
By Edith Regalado | 10 hours ago
President Duterte will not allow members of the Presidential Security Group to face any probe on how select PSG members were...
Headlines
fbfb
Child porn transactions hit P113 million in 6 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 10 hours ago
Suspicious transactions worth P113.1 million related to child pornography were reported in the first half of last year, almost...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Despite Duterte's order, NBI probe into PSG's use of unauthorized vaccine to continue
1 minute ago
The NBI said they will continue their investigation unless Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra’s order for probe is...
Headlines
fbfb
Hontiveros wants China included in travel ban over new coronavirus variant
25 minutes ago
Opposition Senator Risa Hontiveros called Tuesday on the government to include China in the Philippines’ travel ban...
Headlines
fbfb
Small groups, like PSG, can get special vaccine permits – FDA
By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
FDA Director General Eric Domingo told President Rodrigo Duterte in a briefing that the agency can issue compassionate special...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns airport officials allegedly allowing passengers skip protocols amid pandemic
1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte warned he will sack airport officials who let travellers to easily enter the country while health...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte tells PSG to 'shut up' on use of smuggled COVID-19 vaccines during probe
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“I will not elaborate on it but do not force my hand to meddle into this affair because maybe I will not, I am not so...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with