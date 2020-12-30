#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Groups say Tumandok land defenders arrested, at least one killed, in Capiz
This satellite photo shows Capiz province
Google Maps
Groups say Tumandok land defenders arrested, at least one killed, in Capiz
(Philstar.com) - December 30, 2020 - 5:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — Peasant and environmental groups have condemned the arrests and subsequent killings of at least seven indigenous Tumandok land defenders as part of combined military-police operations in Western Visayas earlier Thursday . 

The Tumandoks, along with the Atis, are the indigenous peoples of Panay Island, where Capiz is.

According to an alert by farmer group Pamanggas Panay, the regional chapter of militant peasant group Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Roy Giganto, chairperson of indigenous peoples' organization Tumanduk was arrested along with the group's former chair Marevic Aguirre and village councilor Mario Aguirre in Tapaz, Capiz.

Aguirre is now a government employee.

In a separate statement later Thursday, KMP said that Giganto, who was "reported missing and unaccounted for after he was arrested by authorities" was confirmed dead, along with seven other Tumandok farmers in Tapaz town, all of whom they said were previously placed under military surveillance for protesting against dam projects in the region.

Pamanggas also added that Tumandok farmers Marilyn Chiva, Welsie Chiva, Luisito Bautista, Sr., and Glen Legario were rounded up in separate operations by the 12th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the Philippine National Police Regional Office 6 in Calinog, Iloilo.

RELATED: Tumandok IPs forced to vacate settlement in Boracay island – groups

Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo (SAKA) in its own statement added that the killings bring the number of peasants killed during the Duterte administration to 301. 

"Tumanduk has long been active in the defense of ancestral domains in Panay. Their principled resistance to the landgrab necessitated by the construction of a megadam in Calinog, Iloilo has resulted in their constant harassment. In 2019, the 61st IBPA had gone as far as to force themselves into the home of Rodolfo Diaz, Jr, a senior citizen, to plant evidence and frame his son Remy as a member of the New People's Army," SAKA said in its statement. 

'State forces punctuate 2020 with killings' 

Environmental group Kalikasan condemned the arrests in the same statement, calling them "a clear example of the dangers of red-tagging."

“For defending their right to their ancestral domain, Tumanduk activists are criminalized and brutally subjugated by the Duterte government," said Leon Dulce, national coordinator of Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment.

"It is not a crime for Tumanduk to consistently stand against destructive projects."

Land defenders, along with journalists and legal practitioners are among the many groups that have seen a sharp rise in attacks during the Duterte administration. According to independent watchdog Global Witness, the Philippines has already surpassed Brazil as the most dangerous country in the world for people defending their land and the environment. 

RELATED: Threats against environmental defenders seen to worsen with anti-terror bill

The government has denied allegations of harassment and abuse, calling them either part of a propaganda campaign to discredit the government or acts by communist rebels against civilians. 

 Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Southern Luzon Command chief and spokesperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, is quoted in an April 2020 article by state-run Philippine News Agency as saying that military forces in the countryside are actually "crafting an Economic Recovery Strategy to help poor farmers, peasants, and fisherfolks recover."

Dulce on Thursday called for an end to what he called anti-communist witch hunts and the immediate release of the Tumandok activists, whom he said "only want to save their lands, livelihood, and culture from being submerged by these dam projects."

"This latest atrocity urgently necessitates the call on the Senate and the House of Representatives to fast-track the proposed law to criminalize red-tagging," he also said. — Franco Luna with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico 

AFP ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES NTF-ELCAC PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MMDA chairman gets COVID-19
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Danny Lim has tested positive for COVID-19.
Nation
fbfb
Cop shot dead in Cavite
By Emmanuel Tupas | December 30, 2020 - 12:00am
A police officer was gunned down in Dasmariñas City, Cavite on Monday afternoon.
Nation
fbfb
Military supports planned Sulu lockdown vs COVID-19
By Roel PareÃ±o | 3 hours ago
The provincial government of Sulu is set to implement a temporary lockdown in the entire province from January 4 to January...
Nation
fbfb
Baguio City to buy freezers for pilot testing of official vaccination program
By Artemio Dumlao | 4 hours ago
Baguio City, Magalong said, has been included as one of the pilot sites for the conduct of the vaccinations once the vaccines...
Nation
fbfb
Suspend Cebu airport exec, Tugade told
By Rhodina Villanueva | December 30, 2020 - 12:00am
Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade has been asked by the Office of the Ombudsman to submit the status of the implementation of the preventive suspension order against Steve Dicdican, general manager of the Mactan-Cebu...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
MILF thwarts Dawlah Islamiya attack on Army detachment in Maguindanao
By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The slain terrorists were among more than 30 gunmen on light trucks and motorcycles headed to to Barangay Tuka, Mamasapa...
Nation
fbfb
Nuezca quarantined in Tarlac jail
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 19 hours ago
Police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca was transferred to a facility run by the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Paniqui,...
Nation
fbfb
DOH records 1st stray bullet case
By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
A seven-year-old boy from Claveria, Masbate is the first stray bullet victim this Christmas season, according to the Department...
Nation
fbfb
Tagle to couples: Let Jesus write your love story
By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Filipino couples should let Jesus Christ write their love story, former Manila archbishop Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle said...
Nation
fbfb
Metro Manila mayors vow crackdown on firecracker use
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Several mayors in Metro Manila warned yesterday they would crack down on persons using firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices...
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with