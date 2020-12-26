#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 469,000 with 1,406 new infections
Catholic faithfuls fall in line while filling up contact tracing forms as they celebrate the anticipated Christmas mass at the San Felipe Neri Parish in Mandaluyong City on Dec. 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines top 469,000 with 1,406 new infections
(Philstar.com) - December 26, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The health department on Saturday reported another 1,406 COVID-19 infections, pushing the national caseload to a grim 469,005.  

Of the total cases recorded, 28,883 — or 6.2% are active, which means these patients are still undergoing quarantine or treatment.

Recovered patients are at 431,055, after 266 more people were reported to have survived the deadly virus.

However, health authorities logged 5 new fatalities, bringing the country's total death toll to 9,067.

The Philippines' positivity rate currently stands 6.6%. This is based on the 10,336 number of people tested before 12 p.m. the day previous, 680 of whom tested positive.

The following areas posted the most number of cases per the health department's latest bulletin:

  • Bulacan with 100 new cases
  • Quezon City with 98 more infections
  • Rizal with 88 new cases
  • Laguna with 73 more infections
  • Batangas with 69 new cases

In a push to curb the predicted spike in cases amid the holiday season, government officials have been urging the public to avoid traditional holiday gatherings and hold virtual parties instead.

On Christmas Day, the DOH logged 1,885 new coronavirus infections — the highest of the week.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the suspension of flights from the United Kingdom from December 24 to December 31 amid mounting concerns over a new strain of coronavirus that emerged in the United Kingdom which experts fear to be more contagious than the original. Duterte will also hold a meeting with the COVID-19 task force on Saturday to discuss the alarming development.

The DOH said that while the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine had not detected any new variant of the coronavirus, surveillance of circulating strains will be ramped up.

The British virus variant — which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said "may be up to 70% more transmissible than the original version of the disease" — has already been detected in Rome, Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, and most recently in France. More than 50 countries have imposed travel restrictions on the UK.

Worldwide, 79.79 million people have contracted coronavirus, a stunning 1.74 million of whom have died as a result.

It has been 286 days since parts of the Philippines were first placed under lockdown.

— Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Xave Gregorio and Agence France-Presse

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Probers get more evidence vs killer cop
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Bullet casings lifted from the crime scene now form part of the evidence against police M/Sgt. Jonel Nuezca in the fatal shooting...
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: 50% Sinovac efficacy unacceptable
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Senators strongly warned yesterday the government against risking the lives of Filipinos and procuring China’s Sinovac...
Headlines
fbfb
Gov’t hit over preference for Sinovac’s ‘pasang-awa’ vaccine
By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
(Updated) Some opposition lawmakers are questioning the government’s continued preference for Sinovac Biotech’s...
Headlines
fbfb
CPP-NPA designated as terrorist group
By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
The Anti-Terrorism Council has designated the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte calls for emergency meet on new COVID-19 strain
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
Due to the serious threat of a new strain of coronavirus discovered in the United Kingdom, President Duterte is set to consult...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
UAAP spreads Christmas spirit with outreach in typhoon-hit communities
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by the UAAP's Board of Managing Directors, the league reached out to three different locations in Rizal to share their...
Headlines
fbfb
Pope Francis prays for storm victims in Philippines in Christmas message
8 hours ago
Pope Francis prayed for the protection of victims of natural disasters in the Philippines and Vietnam in his Christmas day...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte set to veto items in ’21 budget
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
President Duterte will be vetoing some portions of the P4.5-trillion national budget for 2021, which he will be signing on...
Headlines
fbfb
Earthshaking Christmas
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Light railway and train operations in Metro Manila briefly stopped and people attending Christmas morning mass in Calatagan,...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Christmas celebration generally peaceful
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The celebration of Christmas nationwide was generally peaceful, the Philippine National Police reported yesterday.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with