More than 200 law deans, profs: Junk impeach bid vs Leonen for 'utter lack of merit'
Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen delivers a talk at the court's En Banc Hall on Mar. 21, 2019.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released
More than 200 law deans, profs: Junk impeach bid vs Leonen for 'utter lack of merit'
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 10:38am

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 professors and deans of law from across the country joined the mounting calls for the dismissal of the impeachment rap against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen.

In a statement of support with 215 signatories, the law professors said that the impeachment complaint “with its unsubstantiated and groundless allegations, should be dismissed for utter lack of merit.”

They added that the ouster rap against Leonen is “palpable assault on judicial independence in the attempt to remove an Associate Justice for standing as an obstacle to the ambitions of a privileged few.”

READ: Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid

The law professors stressed: “Mere disagreements or objections with the judicial opinions of a magistrate do not rise to the level of an impeachable offense, much less malicious and baseless insinuations that cast aspersions as to his competence, probity, integrity and independence.”

Edwin Cordevilla of “Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government” filed the impeachment complaint. He was assisted by controversial lawyer and known Marcos loyalist Larry Gadon who previously asked the SC for Leonen’s wealth declaration documents for another ouster rap, through quo warranto, but failed.

The complaint was endorsed by Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (Ilocos Norte), cousin of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who sought to remove Leonen from the proceedings of his vice presidential poll protest, but also failed.

Gadon and Marcos both denied the latter’s hand in the ouster moves.

Accusers Cordevilla and Gadon claimed Leonen failed to dispose cases that supposedly amount to violating the Constitution, and to file Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth as betrayal of public trust.

READ: Ex-chief justice says impeachment rap vs Leonen on 'wobbly' ground

‘Unnecessary distraction’

The law professors also noted that the impeachment complaint was filed while the country is grappling with national emergencies, calling it an “unnecessary distraction” from more urgent matters that require our leaders’ attention.

“We therefore appeal to Congress for the conduct of a fair, just and expeditious resolution of the impeachment complaint that will protect and preserve the independence of the judiciary,” they said.

“At stake in the forthcoming impeachment hearings is not only the fate of the respondent, but the future of our democratic institutions as well,” they added.

Leonen has also said he trusts the lawmakers of the House will “do the right thing.”

He added: "Certainly, this may not be time to attend to false issues raised by some for clearly personal or vindictive reasons.”

