#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Leonen says he trusts lawmakers to 'do right thing' on impeachment rap
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was the keynote speaker at the oath-taking ceremonies of 2019 Bar passers.
Screengrab from PTV4 stream
Leonen says he trusts lawmakers to 'do right thing' on impeachment rap
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 7, 2020 - 1:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Faced with an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives, Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen said he believes lawmakers will “do the right thing” as the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Edwin Cordevilla, secretary general of the Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government (FLAGG) — not the Free Legal Assistance Group — on Monday filed an impeachment complaint against Leonen, accusing the SC justice of violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust.

Leonen said he has heard about the complaint but has yet to receive a copy of it.

"Given the urgent and pressing needs of our people during this time of crises, we are confident that our leaders will do the right thing," Leonen said in a statement coursed through the Supreme Court Public Information Office.

"Certainly, this may not be time to attend to false issues raised by some for clearly personal or vindictive reasons," Leonen added.

Gadon and Leonen

Cordevilla was assisted and represented by lawyer Larry Gadon, who earlier asked for and failed to secure copies of Leonen’s Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth for filing of a quo warranto petition to remove the justice from the Supreme Court.

RELATED: SC upholds rejection of OSG request for Leonen's SALN

Gadon in 2018 also filed an impeachment complaint against then-Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, who was eventually ousted through a quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

The complaint against Leonen was endorsed by Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (Ilocos Norte), cousin of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who has a pending vice presidential poll protest case at the Presidential Electoral Tribunal.

Leonen is reportedly the member in charge of the case.

In a CNN tweet report, Barba said complainant Cordevilla is his constituent. “I read his complaint, and I believe in it that’s why I’m here as his congressman,” he said.

Marcos and Calida had also previously sought Leonen’s inhibition from the poll protest, accusing the justice of exhibiting bias towards Vice President Leni Robredo but the SC junked their motions.

RELATED: SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self

Grounds for complaint

In the impeachment complaint, Leonen is accused of violating the Constitution for supposedly failing to dispose of 37 cases pending before his chambers within two years. The justice is also accused of “arbitrarily delaying the resolution” of case pending before the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal, which Leonen chairs.

Gadon also accused Leonen of being partial and “almost always [taking] sides against the current administration,” as supposedly shown by the justices’ votes in the cases the SC resolved.

In particular, the complaint cited Leonen’s dissenting opinions on the grant of bail for former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile and on the extension of Martial Law in Mindanao.

Gadon also said Leonen committed a betrayal of public trust for supposedly failing to file his SALNs—the same ground used to boot out Sereno from the SC.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia urged caution on the impeachment rap. “With the checkered record of the goader, it is suspect and comes not from the purest intentions,” he said in a statement.

He also stressed that “decent dissents, nay erudite independence” is needed in the Judiciary.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES LARRY GADON MARVIC LEONEN SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 House execs named RVPs in Pacquiao-led PDP-Laban
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Two deputy speakers of the House of Representatives, both stalwarts of the ruling PDP-Laban party, have been installed as...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers warn toll road operators over RFID mess
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Lawmakers from both houses of Congress yesterday warned toll road operators to fix the implementation of the radio frequency...
Headlines
fbfb
Government not red-tagging groups – Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Militant organizations and left-leaning party-list lawmakers accused of being fronts and leaders of the Communist Party of...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP: Yantok to be used only for self-defense
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Yantok or rattan sticks will be used only for self-defense by police in enforcing health protocols in public places, particularly...
Headlines
fbfb
Rules (not might) make right in SCS Acting US Secretary of Defense
By Christopher Miller Acting US Secretary of Defense | 14 hours ago
This week, on my first trip to the Indo-Pacific region as Acting Secretary of Defense, I look forward to reiterating the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1.76 million health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccines
24 minutes ago
In a briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the country’s 1.76 million health workers are the priority...
Headlines
fbfb
EJKs and abuse just a narrative by critics, Palace rights panel assures cops
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"That isn't true. That's the narrative of critics of this administration. I don't believe stubborn cops define the entire...
Headlines
fbfb
Another Sereno? Leonen faces impeachment bid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
“Respondent (Leonen) is guilty of culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust. Therefore, he...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate hearing on proposed Department of OFWs
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte revived the push for the measure in October, reminding Congress that "one of my proposals during...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace dismisses rumors of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The text messages claimed the lockdown would be implemented "to prevent possible increase of COVID-19 cases during holiday...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with