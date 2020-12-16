#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Ex-chief justice says impeachment rap vs Leonen on 'wobbly' ground
Associate Justice Marvic Leonen was the keynote speaker at the oath-taking ceremonies of 2019 Bar passers.
Screengrab from PTV4 stream
Ex-chief justice says impeachment rap vs Leonen on 'wobbly' ground
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - December 16, 2020 - 2:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Former Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban said Wednesday that the impeachment complaint against Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen is not likely to fly as it is standing on “wobbly” grounds.

In an interview with ANC’s “Matters of Fact,” Panganiban said the ouster rap “will have difficulty passing because the grounds are wobbly.”

The impeachment complaint against Leonen was filed by controversial lawyer Larry Gadon who previously moved to have justice ousted through quo warranto. In  his latest move, Gadon accused the magistrate of failing to dispose cases that amount to violating the Constitution and betrayal of public trust over his supposed non-filing of Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth.

'Two-year period for cases not mandatory'

But Panganiban pointed out accusers Edwin Cordevilla of “Filipino League of Advocates for Good Government and Gadon did not produce evidence to back their claim of Leonen’s failure to dispose 37 cases.

Assuming that their accusation is true, the former chief justice noted that the SC came out with a ruling that states that the two-year disposal of cases in the Constitution is merely “directory, not mandatory.”

Panganiban added there is also “non-conclusive proof” that Leonen failed to file 15 SALNs when he was still a law professor at the University of the Philippines.

Gadon and Solicitor General Jose Calida earlier asked the SC for copies of Leonen’s SALN for the purpose of filing a quo warranto petition, but the tribunal rejected their request.

The former chief justice added that, in his view, impeachment process has “been cheapened in the sense that it is raised even if the grounds are not very clear, not very justificable, not very apt for the process.”

“Impeachment is such a high proceeding, that it should be used sparingly only when the ground is secure and sure to respect the independence of the Judiciary,” Panganiban added.

Support for Leonen continues to pour in

Meanwhile the Far Eastern University Institute of Law, in a statement, backed Leonen amid the ouster rap and called on House members to junk the complaint.

“We, the professors of the FEU Institute of Law, believe and are confident that [Leonen] is an honorable, intelligent, responsible and [honest] justice of the SC,” they said in Filipino.

“Let us not let them to tarnish the integrity of the Judiciary... We are calling on the lower chamber of the Congress to immediately throw out the impeachment complaint against [Leonen],” they added.

Earlier this week, more than 130 members of the faculty of the UP College of Law also issued a statement of support for Leonen as they called for the dismissal of the ouster bid they called “baseless.”

“We must not allow this latest assault to send our nation further down the dark road, especially while a global pandemic still hangs over all our heads and threatens to bring our society into despair and destitution,” they said.

Leonen, for his part, said he trusts the lawmakers of the House will “do the right thing.”

He added: "Given the urgent and pressing needs of our people during this time of crises, we are confident that our leaders will do the right thing.”

IMPEACHMENT MARVIC LEONEN SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Somebody dropped the ball’
By Christina Mendez | 16 hours ago
The country was assured of getting 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer by January until “somebody dropped...
Headlines
fbfb
How close is the Philippines to getting which COVID-19 vaccines?
By Christian Deiparine | 7 hours ago
The world ends the pandemic year with significant progress on developing and releasing a COVID-19 vaccine. But what has been...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC sees crimes against humanity in Philippines drug war
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found “reasonable basis” to believe that crimes against humanity were...
Headlines
fbfb
Provincial point-to-point buses get nod from IATF
By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Duterte administration has allowed provincial buses in point-to-point routes to resume operations as the government continues...
Headlines
fbfb
House probe sought into 'search warrant factory’ judge
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc is calling on the House justice committee to conduct a probe into the allegedly irregular issuance of search...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 452,988
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 35 minutes ago
The additional cases brought the nation’s caseload to 452,988, of which 1,156 or 5.5% were considered active.
Headlines
fbfb
'No balls dropped': Duque pushes back at subtweets on vaccine talks
By Christian Deiparine | 39 minutes ago
"So, there is no such a thing as somebody dropping the ball. It is really an ongoing negotiation," Duque added.
Headlines
fbfb
US donates P2.3-M in equipment, WildAlert system to DENR to protect Philippine wildlife
1 hour ago
he US last week turned over essential equipment and supplies to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR)...
Headlines
fbfb
ICC finding on drug war a 'political propaganda', won't affect gov't affairs — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The statement of the International Criminal Court prosecutor on the war on drugs is just a "political propaganda" that won't...
Headlines
fbfb
Employees, media to get first COVID-19 shots in House vaccination drive
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Employees and accredited media covering the House of Representatives — and their families — will be first in line...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with