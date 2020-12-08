COVID-19 tally in Philippines rises to 442,785 with 1,400 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The total number of coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 442,785 Tuesday after the Department of Health registered 1,400 new cases.

With 101 additional cases, Benguet reported the biggest increase. It was followed by Davao City with 90, Quezon City with 82, Rizal with 75 and Laguna with 56.

Tuesday’s tally did not include data from nine testing laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Recoveries reached 408,790 after 139 more people were given a clean bill of health.

But fatalities due to the respiratory disease increased to 8,670, up by 98 from the previous count

Of the 25,325 active cases, 84.8% exhibit mild symptoms, 6.6% are asymptomatic, 5.5% are in critical condition, 2.8% are severe cases and 0.32% have moderate symptoms.

In a televised speech Monday evening, President Rodrigo Duterte urged the public to skip Christmas festivities this year to prevent the further transmission of COVID-19.

“We are saying sorry that there will be a curtailment of so many things that you have been used to during Christmas time. Look at it this way, all of the Christmas of your lifetime, this is the only time the government is asking something from you. This is for you, not for the government,” Duterte said.

The health department has repeatedly asked Filipinos to continue following health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, physical distancing and proper handwashing to prevent the spread of the infection, especially during the holiday season.

Globally, the new coronavirus has infected nearly 67.6 million individuals, with over 1.5 million deaths.