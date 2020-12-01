#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DOT launches follow-up survey on Filipino travelerâs ânew normalâ
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay/Skitterphoto
DOT launches follow-up survey on Filipino traveler’s ‘new normal’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2020 - 9:51pm

MANILA, Philippines–The Department of Tourism recently launched another online survey on Filipino travelers’ sentiments in the so-called “new normal.”

The online travel survey, which is a follow-up to the survey in May 2020, is once again in collaboration with Guide to the Philippines and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM)-Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center.

It seeks to gather the concerns and expectation of the public as the country slowly reopens tourism.

The follow-up online survey formally opened last November 28 and will run until December 4.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat invites the public to participate in the nationwide survey which can be accessed at bit.ly/phtravelsurvey-travelers.  

"By sparing ten minutes to answer the survey, you can help shape the recovery of the Philippine tourism industry," Puyat said. 

In May, the DOT and Aim-Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center also launched a survey to determine the "new normal" of travel and tourism industry.

It has then collected feedback from 12,732 respondents from 81 provinces.

“It gave insights into the thoughts and expectations of travelers regarding Philippine tourism during the first few months of government-imposed lockdowns due to the global pandemic,” the DOT said.  

The DOT released the survey report on this in June, which revealed that at least 77% of the respondents expressed their willingness to travel domestically even in the absence of a proven vaccine against COVID-19.

BERNADETTE ROMULO-PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Chief Justice Peralta to retire a year early; Duterte to name new top judge early 2021
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
With Peralta’s early retirement, President Rodrigo Duterte is seen to name a new chief justice next year — the...
Headlines
fbfb
'Why me?': Roque laments coverage of him at mass gathering
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque on Tuesday took issue with the media's reporting on his apparent violation of community...
Headlines
fbfb
Bayan Muna solon files complaint with CHR over military’s ‘desecration’ of daughter’s remains
By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
Rep. Eufemia Cullamat filed a complaint before the Commission on Human Rights over the “desecration” of the remains...
Headlines
fbfb
After Duterte tirade, Makabayan bloc fears worst attacks to come
By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc fears that the worst attacks by the government may just be coming following President Rodrigo Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines records 1,298 new COVID-19 cases; total hits 432,925
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
The Department of Health reported 1,298 new infections, raising the country’s caseload to 432,925.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duque backs in-person classes resumption in low-risk areas
By Christian Deiparine | 2 hours ago
The country's health chief on Tuesday said he is for resuming in-person learning for students in areas with low coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
House passes bill banning labor-only contracting
4 hours ago
The House of Representatives passed a bill banning labor-only contracting in the private sector, a move which some lawmakers...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte only wants progressive groups to condemn armed struggle — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte only wants the so-called legal fronts to renounce armed violence, Malacañang said Tuesday,...
Headlines
fbfb
PAGASA: 1-2 more storms could hit the country before year ends
4 hours ago
At least two tropical cyclones may still enter the country this December, state weather bureau PAGASA said, capping off what...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says local governments to issue ordinances on allowing minors to go out
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Metro Manila mayors are expected to come up with a policy that would ease the age-based...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with