DOT launches follow-up survey on Filipino traveler’s ‘new normal’

MANILA, Philippines–The Department of Tourism recently launched another online survey on Filipino travelers’ sentiments in the so-called “new normal.”

The online travel survey, which is a follow-up to the survey in May 2020, is once again in collaboration with Guide to the Philippines and the Asian Institute of Management (AIM)-Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center.

It seeks to gather the concerns and expectation of the public as the country slowly reopens tourism.

The follow-up online survey formally opened last November 28 and will run until December 4.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat invites the public to participate in the nationwide survey which can be accessed at bit.ly/phtravelsurvey-travelers.

"By sparing ten minutes to answer the survey, you can help shape the recovery of the Philippine tourism industry," Puyat said.

In May, the DOT and Aim-Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center also launched a survey to determine the "new normal" of travel and tourism industry.

It has then collected feedback from 12,732 respondents from 81 provinces.

“It gave insights into the thoughts and expectations of travelers regarding Philippine tourism during the first few months of government-imposed lockdowns due to the global pandemic,” the DOT said.

The DOT released the survey report on this in June, which revealed that at least 77% of the respondents expressed their willingness to travel domestically even in the absence of a proven vaccine against COVID-19.