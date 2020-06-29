Filipinos willing to try domestic tourism within months of quarantine lifting — survey

MANILA, Philippines — Majority of Filipinos are willing to travel within the country once restrictions are lifted, a survey report released Monday suggested.

At least 77% of the respondents of a local online survey that seeks to define the “new normal” expressed their willingness to travel domestically even in the absence of a proven vaccine against COVID-19.

On the other hand, the survey results also showed greater domestic confidence on the probability of domestic travel within six months from lifting restrictions compared to international travel.

The Department of Tourism released the results of the “Philippine Travel Survey: Insights on Filipino Travel Behavior Post-COVID 19” during a webinar on Monday.

Around 48% of the respondents said they are willing to travel to local tourist destinations within six months from the lifting of quarantine measures while only 26% said they are expecting to travel internationally during the same period.

Meanwhile, leisure travel still remains the primary reason for travel.

More than half of the respondents, 53%, said they would travel for vacation or leisure while 43% will visit family and friends. Respondents also said they would travel for business or work (32%), medical or health reasons (21%) and school or education reasons (18%).

Among the top destinations travelers said they would visit after the quarantine are Boracay, Siargao and Baguio.

Travel goes digitial

“The majority of the respondents also prefer activities they deem ‘safe’ with limited face-to-face interaction. Top travel activities that are high on their minds are beach trips, road trips, and 'staycations' at 69, 54, and 41 percent, respectively,” the Department of Tourism said.

The DOT added that travel plans also shifted to going digital as 72% of respondents said they plan on directly and independently booking travel arrangements with establishments online.

“Nearly half of the respondents will also go with online travel agencies and aggregators,” it added.

The survey revealed that Filipinos are expecting tourism establishments would also go digital under the new normal and implement self-service processes such as contactless check-in and electronic payments.

Safety remains priority

Aside from pivot to digital booking and arrangement, majority of the respondents said they prefer to prioritize their health and safety.

At least 88% expressed their willingness to comply with existing health and safety protocols, such as undergoing rapid COVID-19 tests prior to departure and submitting a medical certificate before traveling.

“Many said they would only feel comfortable taking their trips once a reliable anti-COVID-19 vaccine or treatment becomes available, and when the situation in the country gets better,” the DOT also said.

The online travel survey that was answered by 12,732 respondents across 81 provinces in the country was launched mid-May. It is a joint project of the DOT, the Asian Institute of Management Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center for Tourism, and Guide to the Philippines.

Domestic tourism to lead tourism industry recovery

The report said that the survey results showed that domestic tourism will lead the recovery of the tourism industry.

“With the closure of international borders, the return of foreign tourists is expected to be slow and gradual. A possible silver lining for the tourism industry lies with domestic travelers, as the survey results indicate their quick return to leisure travel once restrictions are lifted,” it said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that the DOT believes in “a collaborative approach to recovery.”

“The survey, which was distributed online, sought the sentiments and concerns that respondents have concerning domestic travel in light of the pandemic, in order to provide insights to tourism enterprises to better prepare, respond, and serve guests and tourists again,” Puyat said.

Traveling for leisure will only be allowed under modified general community quarantine areas.

Last June 16, the country’s top tourist destination opened its doors to tourists from the Western Visayas region.

Puyat said reopening of tourist spots will be gradual as safety of the public remains a priority.

She also said the DOT is looking into the possibility of tapping countries with zero to low COVID-19 cases to visit equally COVID-free destinations in the country through "travel bubbles" or COVID-19 corridors once all safety measures are implemented in tourist hubs.