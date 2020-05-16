COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated image shows travelers walking in an airport.
Pixabay/Skitterphoto
DOT launches online survey to help define ‘new normal’ in travel
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2020 - 12:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Friday launched an online survey to help determine the "new normal" of travel and tourism industry.

“As we plan the future of tourism in our country, we need to listen to your sentiments and concerns. Sparing at least 10 minutes to answer this survey is a huge support to our endeavor,” the DOT said.

“The results of this survey will give valuable insights for tourism enterprises on how to better prepare, respond, and serve you again once the COVID-19 pandemic ends and travel restrictions are lifted,” it added.

It said the survey was crafted by the Guide to the Philippines and Asian Institute of Management’s Dr. Andrew L. Tan Center for Tourism.

The DOT would publish the summary and analysis of this survey, which would be available to all tourism enterprises.

The tourism agency’s survey came days after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of. Emerging Infectious Disease issued the guidelines for the modified enhanced community quarantine and the general community quarantine wherein under its Category IV, the public is still prohibited from visiting tourist destinations such as water parks, beaches and resorts.

Category IV of the task force's ECQ, MECQ and GCQ guidelines also said that travel agencies, tour operators, reservation service and related activities are still not allowed under all the community quarantine protocols in place.

Libraries, archives, museums centers as well as entertainment industries like theaters, karaoke bar and kid amusement industries such as playrooms and rides also remain prohibited under these measures.

Preparations for 'new normal'

On Wednesday, DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said the tourism industry is ready to face the reality and daunting challenges of the “new normal” or the new standards that will be set as the world battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the online edition of Go Negosyo themed “We Go As One For Tourism,” hosted by Presidential Adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion last Tuesday,  the tourism chief said the agency has “wide-range preparations for the anticipated reopening of the economic activities.”

“There is no going back to the way things were and we have to accept the tourism landscape that will emerge after the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless a vaccine is developed, the threat of another outbreak is always a possibility so safety will be the paramount concern of most of our visitors,” Puyat said.

In view of this, she said safety measures such as re-training of tourism practitioners, reducing the capacity of air and land transport units, distribution of hygiene kits to tour participants, mandatory temperature checks at airports, hotels and other attractions, and ensuring food safety, among others, would be implemented.

The DOT also proposed the following safety measures:

  • Regular sanitation/ disinfection of tourism accommodation and transport services;
  • Provision of sanitation/ disinfecting devices, including PPEs for tourism workers;
  • Regular inspection of tourism establishments by agencies in relation to health and safety standards;
  • Development of online systems that can facilitate tourism-related transactions such as applications for accreditation, training modules, and even retail.

Meanwhile, Puyat also said that among the the government’s inclusive approach to finding solutions to the challenges identified as the most pressing, include the need for soft loans for working capital; payment of loans; deferment of tax payments; wage subsidies; and health and safety of tourism workers.

She added that the DOT, national government agencies and stakeholders through the Tourism Congress of the Philippines (TCP), are crafting the Tourism Response and Recovery Plan (TRRP), which will serve as the masterplan to get the industry back on its feet.

The tourism chief said the “TRRP is designed to revitalize the country’s tourism industry, including programs, projects, and activities under six thematic outcomes with emphasis on sustaining businesses, training or capacitating the workforce, and protecting vulnerable groups.”

Puyat also called for the public’s support for the tourism industry as it tries to adapt to the stringent measures to survive, bounce back and remain resilient under the new normal.

“With your support, open-mindedness, and cooperation, the tourism industry can once again prosper while setting the bar with new standards for hospitality, sustainability, health and safety, and guest satisfaction,” the tourism chief said.

BERNADETTE ROMULO PUYAT DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM DOT NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE TOURISM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Criminal, admin cases filed vs Sinas, 18 others
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Metro Manila’s top policeman, five other police generals and at least a dozen others have been slapped with criminal...
Headlines
fbfb
Catholics reminded: Don’t forget donations
By Robertzon Ramirez | 13 hours ago
Just like any other institution affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the Catholic Church is also experiencing...
Headlines
fbfb
Respect House discretion on ABS-CBN franchise bill — Speaker
By Edu Punay | 13 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has asked senators to respect the discretion and actions of the House of Representatives on the...
Headlines
fbfb
Meralco addresses bill shock
By Danessa Rivera | 13 hours ago
Besieged with complaints of having overcharged its customers at the height of the Luzon-wide quarantine, the Manila Electric...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Yolanda Jr.’ levels infrastructure in Eastern Samar
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Typhoon Ambo has caused infrastructure and agricultural damage “worse than Super Typhoon Yolanda” in 2013 as it...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
13 hours ago
Police visibility increased in shift to GCQ
By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Despite the easing of quarantine restrictions in most parts of the country today, there will be no letup in the enforcement...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Error grants cash aid to resident’s dog
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
A supposed clerical error by workers of Barangay San Jose in Rodriguez, Rizal has denied a resident her financial aid from...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
La Salle Greenhills opens doors to girls
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Starting this year, female students will be accepted to the senior high school program of La Salle Greenhills in Mandaluyong...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
DOT: Avoid over-tourism to prevent second wave of COVID
By Ghio Ong | 13 hours ago
The Department of Tourism is making sure that the country’s tourist spots will not be crowded to prevent people from...
Headlines
fbfb
13 hours ago
Go reiterates call for Department of OFWs
13 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go has renewed the call for the establishment of the proposed Department of Overseas Filipino Workers, as the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with