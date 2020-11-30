Fraternity offers reward for information on missing lawyer

MANILA, Philippines – A UP Law fraternity on Monday said it is offering a reward to any person who can provide credible information on the whereabouts of missing lawyer Ryan Oliva.

In a Facebook post, the Alpha Phi Beta Fraternity, Oliva’s fraternity, is also appealing for the public’s help in finding Oliva, who is an associate professor at the University College of Law and divisional chief of the Legislative Liaison Unit of the Department of Tourism.

"In order to aid in the search, the fraternity is willing to give a reward of P100,000.00 to any person who can provide credible information that will help us find Attorney Oliva," it said.

“Should anyone have any information, please call or message 0921-280-1941 or 0917-589-2732. You can also send an email to findingattyryan@gmail.com,” it added.

Oliva has been missing since November 21, when he was last seen leaving his family’s home in Quezon City.

He was last sighted in Nasugbu, Batangas on November 22.

Last Friday, Mimaropa police said Oliva's bag was found on the shore of Looc, Occidental Mindoro.

The bag containing Oliva’s belongings, was spotted by Jinny Histas, an employee of Algimar Construction Co. Histas said it was covered with sand and trash in Sitio Natalon in Barangay Balikyas when he found it around 6 a.m.

Police Col. Hordan Pacatiw, Occidental Mindoro police director, said Oliva’s bag could have been washed ashore in Looc.

Oliva’s brother, Randy, last Tuesday took to social media to seek help in finding the missing lawyer.

The DOT subsequently coordinated with the Philippine National Police and Detection Group to determine Ryan’s whereabouts.

On the other hand, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra also ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to join the intensified search for the missing lawyer.

“Ryan’s family, loved ones, brothers in the UP Alpha Phi Beta, colleagues in the academe, students and officemates in the Department of Tourism, and many friends have been dutifully following and participating in efforts to locate him,” the fraternity said.

“The brotherhood joins the family in praying for the safe return of LC Ryan,” it also said.