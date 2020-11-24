DOT coordinates with PNP-CIDG in finding missing UP law prof

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism on Tuesday evening expressed its deep concern as the chief of the agency’s Legislative Liaison United was reported missing since Saturday.

In a statement, the DOT said it has coordinated with the Philippine National Police and Detection Group to find Ryan Oliva, who also teaches law at the University of the Philippines College of Law.

Oliva reportedly left his home in Quezon City on Saturday.

His brother, Randy, took to Facebook to seek help in determining his whereabouts.

“Any information about his whereabouts will be highly appreciated.

You may contact this number for any leads:

+63 906 300 1009,” Randy wrote in a Facebook post.

The UP College of Law and UP also took to social media to seek information on Ryan’s whereabouts.

Those who got any leads on Ryan’s whereabouts may likewise reach out through the following contact: 63922 860 1900, +63 906 300 1009 or send an email at findingattyryan@gmail.com.

Atty. Ryan P. Oliva, Chief, Legislative Liaison Unit, Department of Tourism and professor of the UP College of Law, has been missing and unheard from since Saturday, 21 November 2020.



Please text or call: +63922 860 1900, +63 906 300 1009 or email findingattyryan@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/GeEeOEoSJw — UP College of Law (@UPCollegeofLaw) November 24, 2020

For its part, the DOT said it is in constant communication with Oliva’s family and likewise appealed for public’s help in finding the missing lawyer.

“The Department urges everyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Atty. Oliva, to coordinate with the PNP- CIDG Chief Major General Joel Napoleon Coronel through number +63 920 905 1987,” the tourism agency said.

“The DOT also requests for prayers for successful search efforts and appeals for respect for the privacy of the Oliva family,” it added.