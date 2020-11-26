#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Murder charges filed against gunmen in killing of Palawan lawyer
This satellite image shows Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.
Google Maps
Murder charges filed against gunmen in killing of Palawan lawyer
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - November 26, 2020 - 1:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Police have filed supplemental murder charges against nine suspects—one of them a police officer—over an ambush that left a lawyer in Palawan dead, the Philippine National Police said Thursday.

Eric Jay Magcamit was shot dead by two gunmen in Narra, Palawan on the morning of Tuesday, November 17, while he was on his way to a hearing.

He was 35 years old and is the 52nd lawyer killed during the Duterte administration.

READ: Palawan lawyer killed on his way to hearing

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said that among those indicted is Police SMSgt Ariel Pareja, who is now under restrictive custody of the Palawan Police Provincial Office.

Among the respondents in the charges filed before the Palawan Provincial Prosecutor’s Office were Jazer del Rosario, Marcelino Quioyo, and six other John Does.

Police Brig. Gen. Pascual Muñoz, Mimaropa regional director, said in a police report that Pareja was "moonlighting as a bodyguard for Quioyo, who is involved in a court case over a land dispute where Magcamit is representing the other party."

Administrative charges are also being prepared against Pareja based on his indictment in the murder case, the PNP statement also said. 

In a separate statement, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Palawan chapter condemned the killing as an “attack on the legal order and justice system by means of fear and violence.” 

with reports from Kristine Joy Patag 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE PNP PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
US delivers unmanned aerial system to Philippine Navy
By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United States turned over yesterday a P710-million ($14.79 million) ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial System or UAS to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
DPWH orders execs, personnel to explain
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The Department of Public Works and Highways has issued 11 show cause orders against various officials and personnel who could...
Headlines
fbfb
UP climbs to 69th in Asia on QS University Rankings
By Christian Deiparine | 17 hours ago
The University of the Philippines has climbed higher in the list of top Asian universities according to the 2021 QS Asian...
Headlines
fbfb
PACC exec tags nearly a dozen congressmen
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Around a dozen incumbent lawmakers have been tagged in alleged anomalies surrounding public works projects, an official of...
Headlines
fbfb
Learning hubs allowed, student ‘congregation’ prohibited
By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
An official of the Department of Education clarified yesterday that the DepEd will not stop the operation of community learning...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
IBP welcomes arrest of suspect in Palawan lawyer killing
1 hour ago
The Integrated Bar of the Philippines welcomed the arrest of a suspect in the killing of Palawan lawyer as it called for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Cagayan governor sorry for anti-Muslim remark at Senate hearing
1 hour ago
The governor of Cagayan apologized Wednesday over his anti-Muslim remarks at a Senate hearing, where he insinuated that Muslims...
Headlines
fbfb
Nurses' group urges COVID-19 task force to allow more to work abroad
2 hours ago
The government has lifted the deployment ban on healthcare workers, instead setting a cap at 5,000.
Headlines
fbfb
MNLF leader backs term extension for Bangsamoro Transition Authority
By John Unson | 2 hours ago
MNLF Chairman Muslimin Sema said appointed BARMM officials need three more years for the transition process from the Autonomous...
Headlines
fbfb
House declares climate emergency
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The declaration urges local governments and government bodies to adopt policies to mitigate climate change, but does not legally...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with