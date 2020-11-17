#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
COVER STORIES
EXPLAINERS
Palawan lawyer killed on his way to hearing
This satellite image shows Puerto Princesa City in Palawan.
Google Maps
Palawan lawyer killed on his way to hearing
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 12:25pm

MANILA, Philippines (Corrected 1:08 p.m.)  — A young lawyer on his way to a hearing early Tuesday morning was killed by unidentified gunmen in Palawan in broad daylight.

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines-Palawan Chapter in a statement confirmed that lawyer Eric Jay Magcamit, 35, was killed on Tuesday morning. He was shot dead in broad daylight while he was on his way to a hearing in Quezon, Palawan.

A police spot report said the incident happened at around 6:55 a.m., in Narra, Palawan. Two suspects flagged down Magcamit and shot him twice when he alighted from his vehicle.

The IBP chapter condemned the lawyer’s killing which they said “happened in these most trying times we are facing.”

More than 50 lawyers in the country have been killed since the start of the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte. In 2020 alone, at least seven lawyers have been killed. Manila court judge Maria Teresa Abadilla was shot to death by her clerk of court inside her chamber.

Police is currently looking into the incident while Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra order the National Bureau of Investigation be on stand by and render assistance if needed.

‘An attack on the legal order and justice system’

IBP Palawan slammed the killing as an “attack on the legal order and justice system by means of fear and violence.”

Citing Magcamit’s “great contribution” to the IBP and to society, the IBP chapter said “his senseless death is a great loss to the community he had perseveringly served since his admission to the bar, and most especially to us, his brethren in the legal profession.”

“His dedication and commitment to uphold the ends of justice has illumined until his last breath. We deeply mourn for the loss of a brother,” it added.

According to the TMG Law Palawan website, Magcamit obtained his law degree from Palawan State University in 2009 and was admitted to the Philippine Bar in 2010.

He worked in the provincial legal office of the Province of Palawan and as legal researcher of former Rep. Abraham Kahlil Mitra’s office. Magcamit was also teaching at the College of Business and Accountancy of Palawan State University.

The law firm said Magcamit practiced in civil and criminal litigation, dispute resolution, election laws, labor relations, immigration, real estate transactions, succession and family relations.

INTEGRATED BAR OF THE PHILIPPINES PALAWAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Student dies from hazing
By Roel PareÃ±o | 14 hours ago
A senior high school student died during a fraternity hazing in this city on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Colleagues mourn loss of veteran Kidapawan journalist
By John Unson | 4 hours ago
Malu Cadelina-Manar, 52, a leader of different media blocs in central Mindanao, died on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Another Pinoy abroad dies of COVID-19
By Helen Flores | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Another Filipino succumbed to COVID-19 abroad, the Department of Foreign Affairs reported yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
DPWH opens Las Piñas quarantine center
By Ghio Ong | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
More rooms are now available for COVID-19 patients in Las Piñas City with the opening of a quarantine facility yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
MOA on EDSA busway bridge signed
By Richmond Mercurio | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Department of Transportation has inked an agreement with property developers SM Prime Holdings, DM Wesceslao and Associates Inc. and Double Dragon Properties Corp. for the construction of EDSA busway bridge...
Nation
fbfb
Latest
Fire hits Army barracks
By Ghio Ong | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
A fire of unknown origin broke out at the barracks of the Philippine Army in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City on Sunday night.
Nation
fbfb
6/49 lotto pot soars to P200 million
By Rainier Allan Ronda | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot is expected to reach P200 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office said yesterday.
Nation
fbfb
48 more cops catch COVID-19
By Neil Jayson Servallos | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippine National Police reported 48 new coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 infections among its personnel as of Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Troopers foil NPA attack on relief goods
By Ed Amoroso | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Army troopers prevented suspected New People’s Army guerrillas from taking away truckloads of relief goods intended for victims of Typhon Ulysses in Quezon province on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Soldiers in sea clash with Abu Sayyaf get reward
By Roel PareÃ±o | November 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Six troopers involved in the recent sea encounter with Abu Sayyaf bandits in Sulu were given medals and cash rewards by President Duterte on Sunday.
Nation
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with