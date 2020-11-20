Filipinos more willing to take COVID-19 vaccine than Dengvaxia â€” SWS

Filipinos more willing to take COVID-19 vaccine than Dengvaxia — SWS

MANILA, Philippines — More than half of Filipinos are willing to be inoculated against coronavirus once a vaccine becomes available, a national pollster said Thursday night.

These findings come amid fears that the memory of a botched dengue vaccination program from three years ago will further complicate the national effort to vaccinate Filipinos against a deadly and lingering pandemic.

According to the Social Weather Stations, 66% of adult Filipinos in September said they were willing to be take a coronavirus vaccine — in stark contrast to 62% of respondents in a survey from last year who said that Dengvaxia should not even be sold in the Philippines.

In its September 2019 survey, SWS asked the 37% of respondents who either said Dengvaxia should be sold or were undecided on the issue if they would be willing to take the vaccine and only 42% of them said that they were.

"This shows that Filipinos are more willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine than they were to get Dengvaxia," the pollster said.

The remaining 31% of respondents, however, showed an unwillingness to be inoculated, with 14% saying "probably not" and 17% saying "definitely not" to the question of whether they would take a coronavirus vaccine.

Other findings

Willingness to be be inoculated against coronavirus is highest in Mindanao at 73%, SWS found, trailed by the Visayas at 69%, then Metro Manila at 64%, and Balance Luzon at 61%.

Men were also found by the survey to have a higher willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine at 71% compared to women among whom willingness to be vaccinated was at 60%.

By age group, those 25-34-year-olds posted the highest willingness to be inoculated at 70%.

By educational attainment, willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 hardly varied, ranging from 59 to 67%.

The poll, SWS said, was conducted from September 17 to 20 this year using mobile phones and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. There were 1,249 adult Filipino respondents nationwide.

— Bella Perez-Rubio