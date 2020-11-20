#VACCINEWATCHPH
Filipinos more willing to take COVID-19 vaccine than Dengvaxia â€” SWS
This handout picture taken on August 6, 2020 and provided by the Russian Direct Investment Fund shows the vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.
Handout/Russian Direct Investment Fund/AFP
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 11:25am

MANILA, Philippines — More than half of Filipinos are willing to be inoculated against coronavirus once a vaccine becomes available, a national pollster said Thursday night. 

These findings come amid fears that the memory of a botched dengue vaccination program from three years ago will further complicate the national effort to vaccinate Filipinos against a deadly and lingering pandemic. 

According to the Social Weather Stations, 66% of adult Filipinos in September said they were willing to be take a coronavirus vaccine — in stark contrast to 62% of respondents in a survey from last year who said that Dengvaxia should not even be sold in the Philippines. 

In its September 2019 survey, SWS asked the 37% of respondents who either said Dengvaxia should be sold or were undecided on the issue if they would be willing to take the vaccine and only 42% of them said that they were. 

"This shows that Filipinos are more willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine than they were to get Dengvaxia," the pollster said. 

The remaining 31% of respondents, however, showed an unwillingness to be inoculated, with 14% saying "probably not" and 17% saying "definitely not" to the question of whether they would take a coronavirus vaccine. 

Other findings

Willingness to be be inoculated against coronavirus is highest in Mindanao at 73%, SWS found, trailed by the Visayas at 69%, then Metro Manila at 64%, and Balance Luzon at 61%. 

Men were also found by the survey to have a higher willingness to take a COVID-19 vaccine at 71% compared to women among whom willingness to be vaccinated was at 60%.  

By age group, those 25-34-year-olds posted the highest willingness to be inoculated at 70%. 

By educational attainment, willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 hardly varied, ranging from 59 to 67%. 

The poll, SWS said, was conducted from September 17 to 20 this year using mobile phones and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. There were 1,249 adult Filipino respondents nationwide.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: November 19, 2020 - 8:31pm

Pharma giants Sanofi and GSK said on July 29, 2020, that they have agreed to supply Britain with up to 60 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The agreement covers a vaccine candidate developed by France's Sanofi in partnership with the UK's GSK and is subject to a "final contract."

This thread collects some of the major developments in the search for a vaccine to ease the new coronavirus pandemic. (Main photo by AFP/Joel Saget)

November 19, 2020 - 8:31pm

A leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate has shown to safely produce a robust immune response in healthy older adults, its British makers said Thursday as it released its phase 2 trial results.

The vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, produced fewer side effects in people aged 56 and over than in younger people — a significant finding given that COVID-19 disproportionately causes severe illness among seniors. 

The manufacturers said the vaccine was undergoing larger, more comprehensive phase 3 trials to confirm the results. — AFP

November 18, 2020 - 8:34pm

The biotech company Pfizer says Wednesday that a completed study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine showed it is 95% effective.

Pfizer says the vaccine had no serious side effects and that the company will apply for emergency use authorization from US regulators within a matter of days.

"The study results mark an important step in this historic eight-month journey to bring forward a vaccine capable of helping to end this devastating pandemic," says Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. — AFP

November 18, 2020 - 9:34am

Pfizer is "very close" to applying for an emergency use approval for its COVID-19 vaccine after collecting safety data to submit to US regulators, the company's CEO said Tuesday, according to a report. 

The pharmaceutical giant announced last week preliminary results from a late-stage clinical trial showing the injections it had co-developed with Germany's BioNTech was more than 90 percent effective after the second dose.

"We are very close to submitting for an emergency use authorization," Albert Bourla says. "We will announce it as soon as we are doing it." 

— AFP

November 17, 2020 - 9:34am

The United States' top infectious disease scientist on Monday hailed early results from Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine as "stunningly impressive."

"The idea that we have a 94.5 percent" effective vaccine is stunningly impressive," he told AFP.

"It is really a spectacular result that I don't think anybody had anticipated it would be this good." — AFP

November 17, 2020 - 7:52am

Global hopes of vanquishing the coronavirus pandemic were boosted Monday after a second vaccine was found to be nearly 95 percent effective in a trial, bringing much-needed optimism amid surging infections and grueling new restrictions.

The news from the US biotech firm Moderna comes after similar results were announced last week for a vaccine candidate developed by pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech.

Major stock markets surged Monday in response, building on a boom sparked by the Pfizer news one week ago.

Moderna, whose results stem from a clinical trial of more than 30,000 participants, expects to have approximately 20 million doses ready to ship in the United States by year-end. — AFP

