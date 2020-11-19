#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC junks motion to cite DENR in contempt over 'Manila Bay Sands' project
Sandbags were placed along the artificial white sand beach along Manila Bay amid the ongoing rehabilitation of the natural harbor by the DENR in this undated photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
SC junks motion to cite DENR in contempt over 'Manila Bay Sands' project
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 19, 2020 - 5:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court has denied the motion of progressive group Akbayan to intervene in the landmark case ordering Manila Bay rehabilitation and to cite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in contempt over its controversial artificial white sand beach project.

In a statement on Thursday, the SC Public Information Office said that the case is already final and executory and “its jurisdiction is limited only to the full implementation of the mandated reliefs.”

Akbayan sought to intervene in the 2008 case and asked the SC to cite the DENR in contempt for allegedly violating the continuing mandamus the court issued over the department’s controversial “beach nourishment” project.

The project involved filing the stretch of the bay’s shore with crushed dolomite—which environmental groups have raised may pose risk to the marine ecosystem but also in communities around the area.

The SC however said intervention is not viable since the case has long been final and is now in execution stage.

“From the finality of the decision containing the writ, the jurisdiction retained by the Court is limited only to ensuring the successful implementation of the mandate reliefs,” the SC PIO added.

No violation of mandamus yet

In line with the continuing mandamus issued by the SC, the government agencies are called to submit to the court a quarterly progressive report of the activities they have undertaken following the court ruling.

The SC PIO however said the court has not yet found any violation of the continuing mandamus, as it noted that the DENR has not been remiss in its reportial duty to the Manila Bay Advisory Committee, chaired by Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

“This is evident from the compliance report, duly made of record containing a detailed resume of the works accomplished, concluded and maintained within the bay and its environs,” the SC PIO added.

‘Dolomite beach’

The SC also noted that the controversial dumping of crushed dolomite project came from the DENR’s “beach nourishment” program and is “not an allied or related activity sanctioned by the writ.”

Thus, the controversial project “could hardly be objectively measured as a deviation from the government’s mandate as defined in the said writ.”

The SC PIO said that contention is bred only when they will look into the hazardous potential of dolomite, but noted that it involves a factual issue, not ordinarily entertained by the high court.

“It is a challenge that properly lies in the realm of political questions which the Court may not venture into even incidentally in contempt proceeding under the given circumstances,” it added.

In October, Peralta asked the DENR to submit a report on studies and findings on the effects of dolomite on people following the chief justice’s meeting with Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu and other officials.

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said then that Peralta's request was given as chairperson, and on behalf of the SC Manila Bay Advisory Committee. "In fact, the Chief did not make any comment with regard to the dolomite beach because of the pending matter before the SC," he added.

The SC has yet to release the voting results, only noted that Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has submitted a separate opinion.

A copy of the full ruling has also yet to be made public.

AKBAYAN DIOSDADO PERALTA MANILA BAY SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Robredo did not give orders to the military, Duterte told
1 day ago
"I think it’s my obligation and the obligation of anyone who receives calls for help to find help," Vice President Leni...
Headlines
fbfb
Tagged again for 'recruiting communists', UP explains what it actually does
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
Amid continued red-tagging and false claims of recruitment of communist insurgents, the University of the Philippines has...
Headlines
fbfb
2020 English Proficiency Index: Philippines out of world's Top 20 but is No.2 in Asia
6 hours ago
International company Education First ranked the Philippines 27th in its 2020 edition of the English Proficiency Index
Headlines
fbfb
Over 10K ‘returning overseas Filipinos’ got COVID-19
By Jeremaiah Opiniano | 9 hours ago
Over 10,300 returning overseas Filipinos, not just those migrant workers repatriated by the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte warns Robredo of 2022 nightmare
By Edith R. Regalado | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has threatened that things will not be easy should Vice President Leni Robredo decide to run for president...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Nurses' group: Pay hike implementation for entry-level gov't nurses still in limbo
By Christian Deiparine | 37 minutes ago
A nurses' group on Thursday hit the delay in the implementation of the salary hike for entry-level nurses in state-run hospitals,...
Headlines
fbfb
NDRRMC: 'Ulysses' agri, infra damage now at P10 billion
2 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council on Thursday said that the damage wrought by Typhoon Ulysses on...
Headlines
fbfb
16,764 health workers have yet to receive COVID-19 hazard pay
By Christian Deiparine | 3 hours ago
Months into the coronavirus crisis that has hit the country hard, over 16,000 Filipino hospital workers remain uncompensated...
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases in the Philippines hit 413,430
3 hours ago
The Department of Health on Thursday reported 1,337 new cases of COVID-19, pushing the national caseload past 413,000
Headlines
fbfb
Petitioners tell SC: Freezing of missionary group's assets a prelude to terrorism cases
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
“Under these circumstances, the designation as a terrorist organization of the petitioners is not just a possibility,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with