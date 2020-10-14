#VACCINEWATCHPH
Chief Justice Peralta wants DENR to submit studies, findings on dolomite effects on people
Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta met with Department of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Roy Cimatu and other officials to get updates on status of the clean-up of Manila Bay.
Supreme Court Public Information Office/released
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 5:47pm

MANILA, Philippines — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Wednesday asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to submit a report on studies and findings on the effects of dolomite on people.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office said Peralta met with Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu, and other SC and DENR officials to discuss the status of the Manila Bay clean up, following the court-issued writ of continuing mandamus in 2008.

The SC PIO said that during the meeting, the DENR mentioned the rehabilitation of the Manila baywalk among its activities. The agency, citing a statement the health department, said that using dolomite is not hazardous to health.

“The dolomite in natural bulk state is not a known health hazard. Crushed dolomite material is 100 times bigger than dust, therefore does not get suspended in air,” the DENR was quoted as saying in the statement.

RELATED: 'Manila Bay Sands' a costly effort that won't solve Manila Bay's problems — marine scientists

The controversial “beach nourishment” of Manila Bay, classified as “enhancement” project — was part of the government’s Manila Bay rehabilitation program launched in January 2019. The project involved filing the stretch of the bay’s shore with crushed dolomite — which environmental groups have raised may pose risk to the marine ecosystem but also in communities around the area.

But Peralta opted to ask DENR to “submit scientific studies and findings as to the effects of dolomite [on] people.”

Progressive group Akbayan last month asked the SC to cite DENR in contempt over the controversial “white sand” project, saying that the department “defied, disobeyed, resisted, disregarded, and violated the continuing mandamus.” 

SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said Peralta's request was given as chairperson, and on behalf of the SC Manila Bay Advisory Committee. "In fact, the Chief did not make any comment with regard to the dolomite beach because of the pending matter before the SC," he added.

Writ of continuing mandamus

The SC PIO said that Peralta initiated the meeting as he sits as the chairperson of the SC Manila Bay Advisory Committee.

During the meeting, the DENR also discussed other activities it had undertaken to clean up Manila Bay including, removal of garbage in river systems, drainage canals and water quality improvement.  

The environment department had also hired “estero rangers” to clean the drainage canals and disseminate information regarding solid waste management. It had also discussed Project Kubeta Ko, or the strategic putting up of public toilets in nearby areas.

Peralta ordered the environment department to submit a quarterly report on the progress of its clean-up project of the Manila Bay.

In 2008 landmark case, the SC ordered government agencies “clean up, rehabilitate, and preserve Manila Bay, and restore and maintain its waters to SB level (Class B sea waters)... to make them fit or swimming, skin-diving, and other forms of contact recreation.”

DENR, in particular, is ordered to “fully implement its Operation Plan for the Manila Bay Coastal Strategy for the rehabilitation, restoration, and conservation of the Manila Bay at the earliest possible time.”

Peralta is the only remaining justice of the SC when the landmark ruling as released. “Under Internal Rules of the SC, whoever is still with the Court, and who had participated in that decision will become the ponente or the person in-charge of the case. I am now in charge of the case,” the chief justice said.

The SC Manila Bay Advisory Committee is vice-chaired by Associate Justice Rodil Zalameda. Its members, meanwhile, are Associate Justice Edgardo Delos Santos and Court Administrator Midas Marquez.

