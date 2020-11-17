#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
CHED turns down calls for academic break in Luzon, entire country
This undated file photo shows the Commission on Higher Education's office in Diliman, Quezon City
File
CHED turns down calls for academic break in Luzon, entire country
Christian Deiparine (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 3:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Higher Education has shunned petitions for a nationwide academic break as well as one for the entire Luzon in the wake of recent typhoons that hit the country, suggesting that universities should instead extend the first semester of the ongoing school year.

Calls on social media by students have since circulated following the onslaught of twin typhoons "Rolly" and "Ulysses" that left extensive damage in Luzon this month. Per latest figures from disaster officials, over 3.5 million individuals were reported to have been displaced by Ulysses alone, which struck the island last week. 

CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera in a television interview said he could not support the move as the effects of the disasters vary among areas in the country, while universities in Luzon have already called off their classes. 

"No to both, especially for the nationwide academic break because the impact of the typhoon [is] different across parts of the country," he told CNN Philippines' The Source. "We can't make unilateral decisions that are not based on what is actually happening on the ground, so the school authorities are in the best situation to decide on this."

De Vera said universities, securing approval from their own board of regents, could adjust their academic calendar for the first semester to stretch to January following the week-long break some institutions had taken.

"You can take a short academic break for things to normalize and then you continue the learning process," he said. You can move it to January...adjust the second semester in February. You can give up the summer break or the break between school years or reduce it so you have more time."

Classes for at least a week after Ulysses' onslaught were called off in various universities, such as Ateneo de Manila, University of Santo Tomas and the University of the Philippines. 

But some schools have yet to make this decision, and it has left students urging administrators to follow through with calls taking form in hashtags such as #NoStudentLeftBehind.

De Vera said he had no problems with universities making a week-long suspension. He has, however, taken concern that UP would now be left with only 13 weeks for the current term after adjusting its calendar from the supposed 16 weeks. 

"When this was discussed in the Board of Regents, I voted against the proposal to reduce the semester because I'm concerned of the impact of this on students and faculty...You have the same learning outcomes to be achieved but you're compressing it in a shorter period," De Vera, who as CHED chief sits as chairman of UP's highest governing body, said.

His remarks come after at least 130 faculty members of UP Diliman called on the school administration for an immediate end to the semester and put in place a "Pass or Drop" system. 

"This idea that you just stop everything is not based on empirical evidence..so if other universities can do it, it is really going to be ironic that the premier university of the country will surrender and suddenly say we can't continue learning when a lot of the schools are able to do it," De Vera continued. 

The Philippines is not new to disasters, seeing at least 20 storms a year on average. But the damage of Rolly, the world's strongest storm this year, as well as of Ulysses, have been significant which others say is a result of failure to implement disaster resilience programs.

A new learning setup as a result of the coronavirus pandemic — shifting to online learning — has birthed too to other difficulties such as gadget availability and internet connection apart from the economic impact of the ongoing health crisis to families. 

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION TROPICAL CYCLONE ULYSSES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
22 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Cebu City representative Raul del Mar dies at 79
By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Rep. Raul del Mar (Cebu City) has died at the age of 79, House Secretary General Jocelia Bighani Sipin confirmed.
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity pushed for Luzon
By Michael Punongbayan | 15 hours ago
Following the widespread devastation and flooding brought by Typhoons Quinta, Rolly and Ulysses, the National Disaster Risk...
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina suspends classes for 1 month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
Classes in all levels in Marikina City have been suspended for a month due to the damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses in the...
Headlines
fbfb
House to probe flooding in Cagayan, Isabela
By Delon Porcalla | 15 hours ago
The House of Representatives will investigate the circumstances behind the heavy flooding that submerged the provinces of...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
SC rejects Marcos move to keep Leonen out of poll protest, tells Calida to explain self
By Kristine Joy Patag | 49 minutes ago
The Presidential Electoral Tribunal has ordered Solicitor General Jose Calida to explain he should not be cited in contempt...
Headlines
fbfb
Panelo told to 'get facts straight' over claim Robredo rode government plane to Bicol
1 hour ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo belied the claim of chief presidential legal counsel Salvador Panelo that she boarded...
Headlines
fbfb
No funds for COVID-19 testing in Isabela shelters — governor
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"We have no money for that ... massive testing in evacuation centers. Many of our evacuation centers were also submerged,...
Headlines
fbfb
Senate probe into Cagayan Valley flooding sought
5 hours ago
Pangilinan, who was chair of the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) from 2014 to 2015, said there are protocols that...
Headlines
fbfb
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Petitioners represented by the Free Legal Assistance Group urged the Supreme Court to conduct the preliminary conference on...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with