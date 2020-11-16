#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
UP faculty, students urge early end to semester amid typhoons
The UP Diliman campus is seen in this undated file photo
File
UP faculty, students urge early end to semester amid typhoons
(Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 9:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Members of the University of the Philippines community are calling for an early end to the semester in the wake of the recent typhoons that ravaged the country and left millions affected.

A petition by over 130 UP Diliman faculty members over the weekend urged the university administration to end the first term immediately and instead implement a "pass or drop" system. 

"The struggles of the learners are further intensified by the recent calamities," the petition read, "leaving students and faculty from Bicol, Cagayan, Isabela, Marikina and Riza among others with an indefinite and debilitating loss of electricity and internet connection, destruction of properties and homes and loss of loved ones."

They added that the pressure to finish the semester "has exacerbated to the point of inhumanity" with only three weeks remaining. 

The faculty members' proposed system would give students enrolled a grade of "Pass" by default, with the exception of those not able to turn in enough requirements or attend online classes. 

Students in need of numerical grades for scholarship or shifting purposes, meanwhile, may be given per instructors' discretion.

Those affected by the typhoon would also be given more consideration, and the grades incurred from the first semester of the current school year would not be counted in the general weighted average. 

On Monday, multisectoral group UP Rises Against Tyranny and Dictatorship said some 400 students so far from the Diliman campus vowed to strike and boycott academic activities "to compel university authorities to finally terminate the semester" through a mass promotion.

"There is no sense in pretending to resume business-as-usual learning when the nation is in deep crises amid disaster," the group's petition read. "Forcing students to continue under the severely failed experiment of remote learning is not only increasingly impractical and unfair but a betrayal of our sworn principle as Iskolar ng Bayan, to serve the people when we are most needed."

Super Typhoon "Rolly" (international name Goni) had sent nearly 15,000 students in evacuation sites across eight regions after its onslaught early this month, figures from the education department showed. 

Commission on Higher Education chairman Prospero de Vera has yet to respond on the said calls, as well as other student-led petitions on social media calling for a week off in online classes. 

"Ulysses," another typhoon, came next to batter Luzon still reeling from the damage brought by the world's strongest storm this year. 

Some universities in Metro Manila granted this call, suspending classes from November 16 to November 21, but other schools have yet to follow. 

DepEd, meanwhile, said its regional offices have suspended distance learning activities in areas hit by Ulysses, particularly in parts of Rizal and Cagayan region. — Christian Deiparine

UNIVERSITY OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOH: Using generators indoors can kill, cause long-term damage
10 hours ago
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reiterated Monday that carbon monoxide—a colorless and odorless gas—can...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 409,574 with over 1,700 new infections
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Of the total confirmed cases, 27,369 or 6.7% are still undergoing treatment or quarantine.
Headlines
fbfb
'Act now or step down': Ateneo students sign mass student strike, protest gov't response to Ulysses, COVID-19
2 days ago
"We believe that things cannot continue business as usual. We can no longer stomach the ever-rising number of deaths due to...
Headlines
fbfb
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
5 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
'Natuwa pero nahihiya': Sinas thanks Duterte for defense of 'mañanita'
10 hours ago
"I'd like to thank the president for the trust and confidence. I feel embarrassed and humbled that the president defended...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte signs order granting active hazard pay to COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Administrative Order 35 authorized the grant of active hazard duty pay to health workers serving in the frontlines during...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: PNP should have an explanation on illegal mining in Cagayan
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has to explain the presence of illegal mining in Cagayan, which has been blamed for the massive...
Headlines
fbfb
House set to launch probe on Ulysses floods
4 hours ago
“As the death toll continues to rise, and the extent of damage is slowly being revealed, there is an urgent need to...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to attend virtual APEC Leaders' Summit
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said President Rodrigo Duterte would join two sessions during the summit, which is being...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte sex jokes were meant to 'lighten the mood' — Palace
5 hours ago
"Let's not read anything beyond the fact that the president more or less wants to lighten the mood," he said in mixed Filipino...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with