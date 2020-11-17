#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
Rights lawyers Chel Diokno and Erin Tañada, and Rep. Kit Belmonte (Quezon City) filed the 12th legal challenge against Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 on Thursday, July 23.
JUCRA pool photo
SC asked to hold preliminary conference on anti-terror law pleas remotely
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 10:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Petitioners represented by the Free Legal Assistance Group urged the Supreme Court to conduct the preliminary conference on the anti-terrorism law case through videoconference, citing COVID-19 risks and the protocol enforced to curb the spread of the virus.

In an urgent omnibus motion filed Monday, FLAG said they are grateful for the SC's move to conduct preliminary conference on the case, but asked the high court to allow the remote participation of the parties in it.

“As to the conduct of the preliminary conference by videoconference, the petitioners submit that the said mode will best balance the need for the speedy resolution of the consolidated petitions with the current public health realities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

The SC will hold preliminary conference on the case on November 26, but it has yet to set a date for the oral arguments.

FLAG noted that the petitioners come from various areas in the Philippines, including from Visayas and Mindanao, and travel restrictions remain in place. It also pointed out that other than the 37 legal teams of each group of petitioners, the Office of the Solicitor General will also attend the preliminary conference.

“Taken together, travel to Manila appears to be impracticable and may pose a serious health risk to counsel and all attendees of the preliminary conference,” they said.

Common substantive issues raised

FLAG also proposed common issues among the 37 petiitions that the SC may deliberate through live questioning, on the oral arguments.

  • The overbreadth of the ATA
  • The void for vagueness of the ATA
  • The necessity for the issuance of a status quo ante order or similar preliminary injunction by the Court”

They said procedural issues meanwhile may be argued through a memoranda that specific group of petitioners will submit. “The resolution of issues that affect the viability only of some but not all of the petitions would therefore have no bearing on the ultimate question of whether the ATA should be nullified,” they added.

FLAG also said: “While there are thirty-seven petitions, only one of them needs to succeed for the ATA to be annulled...  Hence, and most respectfully, to conduct oral argument on issues particularly only to some of the petitions (such as procedural issues) would be to waste the valuable time of the Court.”

Petitioners have been pressing the SC to rule on their prayer for a status quo ante or temporary restraining order that would prohibit the government from implementing the controversial anti-terrorism law.

In separate motions, groups of petitioners have raised the promulgation of the Implementing Rules and Regulation of the law, budget allocation for the anti-terrorism program and the amplified red-tagging of military and government officials against members of progressive groups.

The SC is set to meet for an en banc session on Tuesday morning.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW FREE LEGAL ASSISTANCE GROUP SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Immigration clarifies travel restrictions for arriving foreign investors
18 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration on Monday clarified that foreign investors intending to come to the Philippines must first secure...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs order granting active hazard pay to COVID-19 frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
Administrative Order 35 authorized the grant of active hazard duty pay to health workers serving in the frontlines during...
Headlines
fbfb
Marikina suspends classes for 1 month
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Classes in all levels in Marikina City have been suspended for a month due to the damage brought by Typhoon Ulysses in the...
Headlines
fbfb
After typhoons, hefty oil price hikes
By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing increases in the prices of fuel products today.
Headlines
fbfb
Mayors want NDRRMC to authorize dam water release
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
After the catastrophic flooding seen in Cagayan and Marikina brought about by Typhoon Ulysses, the Department of the Interior...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
P2 million donation jumpstarts STAR’s Cagayan fund drive
11 hours ago
The Philippine STAR’s humanitarian arm, Operation Damayan, answers Cagayanons’ calls for help as it provides much-needed...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE fears rise in unemployment due to calamities
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Due to recent calamities that have affected several regions, the Department of Labor and Employment expressed fear of a possible...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte OKs hazard pay, COVID-19 allowance for frontliners
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday signed two administrative orders allowing the grant of additional pay to frontline health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines COVID-19 cases reach 409,574
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Confirmed coronavirus cases nationwide soared to 409,574 with the addition of 1,738 cases yesterday, according to the Department...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar honors 4 DPWH men killed in landslide
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 11 hours ago
Public Works Secretary Mark Villar reminded yesterday the quick response teams to exercise caution as he honored four “unsung...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with