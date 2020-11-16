#VACCINEWATCHPH
COVID-19 tally in Philippines hits 409,574 with over 1,700 new infections
A shopper wearing a face mask and shield browses aisle at a grocery in Cubao.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 4:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reported 1,738 additional coronavirus cases Monday as the confirmed number of COVID-19 infections nationwide rose to 409,574.

Davao City recorded 140 new cases. It was followed by Cavite province with 117 cases, Rizal with 89, Laguna with 87 and Batangas with 79.

Some 374,366 people have since recovered from COVID-19 after the department announced 45 recoveries. The DOH announced Sunday 11,290 additional recoveries as it implemented its weekly “mass recovery” program.

Total recoveries accounted for 91% of the country’s cumulative cases.

Seven more deaths due to the respiratory illness were logged, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the Philippines to 7,839.

Of the total confirmed cases, 27,369 or 6.7% are still undergoing treatment or quarantine. Eighty-three percent are exhibiting mild symptoms, around 9% are asymptomatic, 3% are severe cases and 5% are in critical condition and 0.20% are moderate cases.

Monday’s tally did not include the submission of nine licensed laboratories that failed to submit their data on time. Of the 15,210 people who were tested as of Sunday, 906 or 6% tested positive.

The OCTA Research group projected coronavirus cases in the country will climb to 425,000 to 440,000 by the end of November. 

Worldwide, over 54 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded with over 1.3 million deaths.

