Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy's record
The local government of Marikina started pre-emptive evacuation of its residents early Thursday morning.
Marikina PIO Facebook page
Marikina River water level breaches Ondoy's record
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - November 12, 2020 - 9:30am

MANILA, Philippines — Rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses fell on Marikina River, prompting water in the stream to rise above that seen when Tropical Storm Ondoy battered the area in 2009.

As of 9:04 a.m., the water level at the river rose to 21.8 meters, breaching the 21.5 meters reached during the “Ondoy” calamity 11 years ago, an event that triggered Marikina’s investment on disaster preparedness and response.

Indeed, evacuation had started as water began reaching homes along the river, but the local government is appealing to the state to step in and augment relief efforts which are fast getting overwhelmed.

“We are overwhelmed with the extent, magnitude of the flooding we are experiencing now,” Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro said in Filipino over dzBB radio station.

“With the rate of how the water level at the Marikina River rises, we are preparing for worst case scenario,” Teodoro added.

In the latest 8 a.m. government bulletin, weather forecasters located Ulysses in the vicinity of Cabangan, Zambales as the cyclone continues to move west northwestward at 30 kilometers per hour.

The weather bureau said Metro Manila, Calabarzon and Central Luzon regions will continue to experience heavy to intense with at times torrential rains until Thursday afternoon.

