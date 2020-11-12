Typhoon Ulysses makes landfall thrice over Quezon

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update; First published at 12:04 a.m.) — Typhoon Ulysses further intensified as it stepped into Quezon, making three landfalls in the area and reaching its peak over the northern part of the province between late Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Upon its first landfall at 10:30 p.m. over Patnanungan, Ulysses was packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph at a slow tracking of 15 kph west-northwestward.

LIVE updates: Typhoon Ulysses

By 11:30 p.m., the cyclone's center was in the vicinity of Burdeos where it made its second landfall. It further strengthened before landing anew over General Nakar in the northern part of the province at 1:30 a.m.

In an earlier advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA forecasted that Ulysses' peak intensity will occur while it made its third landfall.

The cyclone is expected to slightly weaken as it slams against the tips of Sierra Madre and Zambales mountain ranges while remaining a typhoon.

It is then likely to emerge over the western seaboard of Zambales on Thursday morning, according to PAGASA's estimates.

Areas under Signal No. 3

121-170 kph winds prevailing or expected within 18 hours

Southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan)

Southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur)

Pangasinan

Nueva Ecija

Aurora

Tarlac

Zambales

Bataan

Pampanga

Bulacan

Metro Manila

Rizal

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao)

PAGASA Forecast track of Typhoon Ulysses as of Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 as of 11 p.m.



Areas under Signal No. 2

61-120 kph winds prevailing or expected in 24 hours

Central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon)

The rest of Quirino

The rest of Nueva Vizcaya

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon)

La Union

Northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island

Northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera)

Marinduque

The rest of Quezon

The rest of Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Burias Island

Northern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol)

Areas under Signal No. 1

30-60 kph winds prevailing or expected in 36 hours