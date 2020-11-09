A month after deadly gang brawl, riot again erupts in Bilibid

MANILA, Philippines — Another riot broke out in the New Bilibid Prison a month after a deadly gang brawl occurred in its Maximum Security Compound.

The Bureau of Corrections confirmed that a “free for all scuffle” started at around 8:39 a.m. on Monday. It has yet to state whether the riot has been contained as of press time.

The bureau said that it sent its personnel, along with officers of the Philippine National Police SWAT and Special Action Force, and the Bureau of Fire Protection to the incident.

BuCor personnel were also told to evacuate the facility while penal colonies have been put on red alert, BuCor said in a statement.

It added that BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag is monitoring the situation.

“Investigation will be conducted to identify the cause of incident. Disciplinary measures will be imposed to those who are responsible,” BuCor also said.

The riot broke out weeks after members of the Sigue Sigue Commando and Sigue Sigue Sputnik gang on October 9. Nine inmates were found dead after the gang brawl and seven other inmates were injured.

BuCor has since conducted an Oplan Galugad to seize bladed weapons and blunt instruments in inmates’ cells and temporary shelters.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on the same day of the riot ordered BuCor and the National Bureau of Investigation to probe the incident.

But Guevarra, seemingly baffled on BuCor's initial report, on October 13 said he ordered BuCor to conduct a deeper probe into the incident. “What I want to know is how such a violent incident could happen in the wee hours of the morning and last for hours, and why the prison authorities failed to detect and prevent such a huge gang war that left many inmates dead or injured,” the DOJ chief said then.