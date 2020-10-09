Nine found dead after violence erupted in Bilibid

MANILA, Philippines — Nine people were found dead in the New Bilibid Prison after violence between two gangs erupted, wee hours of Friday.

The Southern Police District, citing information from Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, reported that of the casualties, seven inmates are from the Sputnik gang while the two others are from Commando.

The incident started at 2:30 a.m., and was pacified at around 4:00 a.m., the report added.

Chaclag confirmed that nine inmates died, but refused to directly link their deaths to the riot, citing pending investigation.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra on Friday morning said he instructed BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag to investigate the incident and report to his office as soon as possible.

In separate radio interviews early Friday, Chaclag said the incident happened in the east quadrant of the Maximum Security Compound. He said that a response team arrived immediately to contain the violence.

Chaclag added that the situation at the Bilibid has since returned to normal. “Normal situation, normal routine activities are happening here in the Bilibid and other prison camps,” he said.