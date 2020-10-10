DOJ orders BuCor, NBI to investigate deadly Bilibid brawl

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has directed both the Bureau of Corrections and the National Bureau of Investigation to probe a violent encounter between two gangs at the New Bilibid Prison which left nine dead on Friday morning.

Both a memorandum and a department order issued by the DOJ characterize the incident as a "tumultuous affray" which transpired in Quadrant 4 of NBP - East Maximum Security Compound in Muntinlupa City and resulted in the death of "at least nine" persons deprived of liberty and the injury of several others.

In a memorandum dated Oct. 9, 2020, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra ordered Undersecretary Gerald Bantag, director general at the Bureau of Corrections, to take the following steps:

to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident, identify all PDLs who participated, and cause the institution of the corresponding criminal complaints if warranted

to cause the immediate relief and preventive suspension of the responsible BuCor officials and personnel who appear to be administratively liable for their negligence, pending investigation

to suspend all privileges of PDLs confined at the Maximum Security Compound until further notice

to take all appropriate measures to prevent a repetition of similar violent incidents

"In addition the BuCor is hereby directed to submit an initial report on the status of action/s taken within five (5) days from receipt hereof, and to submit periodic reports until full implementation of this Memorandum," the memo read.

Guevarra, through Department Order no. 241, also directed NBI Officer-in-Charge Eric Distor to probe the the incident "and, if evidence warrants, to file the appropriate charges against all persons involved and found responsible for any unlawful act in connection therewith."

"OIC Distor is hereby directed to submit an initial report to the Office of the Secretary on the status of the implementation of this order within ten (10) days from notice," the department order adds.

The Southern Police District, citing information Chaclag reported that seven of the casualties were inmates from the Sputnik gang while the two others were from Commando. The incident started at 2:30 a.m. Friday and was pacified at around 4:00 a.m., the report added.

Chaclag confirmed that nine inmates died, but refused to directly link their deaths to the riot, citing pending investigation. — Bella Perez-Rubio with reports from Kristine Joy Patag