16 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad bring total to 11,380

MANILA, Philippines — Some 16 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total to now at 11,380, foreign affairs officials said Wednesday.

The department in a daily bulletin said the new infections are from Asia and the Pacific and Europe, as well as the three new recoveries.

This brings the number of persons who have been discharged from hospitals to 7,357, with 3,195 still receiving treatment.

Fatalities meanwhile, remained at 828 on November 4 with no new deaths reported.

The Middle East remains the highest region with the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients at 7,492, with 543 deaths and 4,617 recoveries.

Asia follows with 1,825 cases, nine deaths and 1,294 patients who have gotten better.

Europe accounts for 1,247 infections, with 97 deaths and 965 recoveries, with Americas having 816 cases, 179 deaths and 481 recoveries.

The DFA reported a significant increase in number of Filipinos abroad infected with the deadly virus at 119, the highest it has reported for some time, from only Europe and Middle East.

Officials had since explained that it was a result of receiving late reports due to privacy concerns in several countries from the said regions.

Globally, there are now nearly 47.5 million individuals who have been infected by the virus that originated from Wuhan City in China, months since the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic.

Overall deaths have also reached 1.2 million, with the most number of infections at 9.3 million and fatalities at over 230,000 coming from the United States, where the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 is facing a referendum in its elections.

India, Brazil, Russia, France and Spain followed in the list of countries with the highest cases.

The Philippines, meanwhile, is now at the 22nd spot, after consistently placing among the Top 20 in October. — Christian Deiparine