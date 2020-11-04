#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
16 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad bring total to 11,380
In this file photo, an official of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration gives outbound Filipino workers a briefing.
The STAR/Joven Cagande, File
16 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad bring total to 11,380
(Philstar.com) - November 4, 2020 - 7:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Some 16 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total to now at 11,380, foreign affairs officials said Wednesday. 

The department in a daily bulletin said the new infections are from Asia and the Pacific and Europe, as well as the three new recoveries. 

This brings the number of persons who have been discharged from hospitals to 7,357, with 3,195 still receiving treatment. 

Fatalities meanwhile, remained at 828 on November 4 with no new deaths reported. 

The Middle East remains the highest region with the most number of Filipino COVID-19 patients at 7,492, with 543 deaths and 4,617 recoveries. 

Asia follows with 1,825 cases, nine deaths and 1,294 patients who have gotten better. 

Europe accounts for 1,247 infections, with 97 deaths and 965 recoveries, with Americas having 816 cases, 179 deaths and 481 recoveries. 

The DFA reported a significant increase in number of Filipinos abroad infected with the deadly virus at 119, the highest it has reported for some time, from only Europe and Middle East.

Officials had since explained that it was a result of receiving late reports due to privacy concerns in several countries from the said regions. 

Globally, there are now nearly 47.5 million individuals who have been infected by the virus that originated from Wuhan City in China, months since the World Health Organization declared the disease a pandemic. 

Overall deaths have also reached 1.2 million, with the most number of infections at 9.3 million and fatalities at over 230,000 coming from the United States, where the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 is facing a referendum in its elections. 

India, Brazil, Russia, France and Spain followed in the list of countries with the highest cases. 

The Philippines, meanwhile, is now at the 22nd spot, after consistently placing among the Top 20 in October. — Christian Deiparine

CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019 DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Challenging times' ahead for Duterte admin if Biden wins in US polls — analyst
By Christian Deiparine | 12 hours ago
A political analyst on Tuesday said a win for US presidential candidate Joe Biden could spell "challenging times" for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Comelec on VP poll protest: PET can void elections under 'strictest standards, procedures'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
“As to give highest importance to the thousands of votes cast in the elections, the strictest standards and procedures...
Headlines
fbfb
Career officers, retired ambassadors back Mauro
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Career Officer Corps and the Retired Ambassadors Association yesterday expressed full...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte: Many corrupt officials to lose jobs
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Expect a wave of dismissals, suspensions and even prosecutions to swamp the bureaucracy next month, President Duterte said...
Headlines
fbfb
Whether Trump or Biden wins, Palace sees 'no major changes' in relations with US
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 9 hours ago
"You see the State Department ensures continuity as far as US foreign policy is concerned. So we don't expect any major changes...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Female lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19
By Xave Gregorio | 52 minutes ago
A 77-year-old congresswoman residing in Quezon City has tested positive for COVID-19, the House medical service reported...
Headlines
fbfb
16 new COVID-19 infections among Filipinos abroad bring total to 11,380
1 hour ago
Some 16 more Filipinos abroad have contracted the coronavirus to bring the total to now at 11,380, foreign affairs officials...
Headlines
fbfb
Airlines told: Do not board travelers to Philippines without visa
2 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration has reminded airlines not to allow foreign nationals intending to go the Philippines to board the...
Headlines
fbfb
LIST: Where you can donate for 'Rolly' relief efforts
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
While some Filipinos take the "cozy weather" as a sign that we "breezed" through the typhoon from the comfort of their homes,...
Headlines
fbfb
DFA says it brought home over 37,000 Filipinos in October
4 hours ago
Although more than 237,000 Filipinos have already been forced to return home since the onset of pandemic, the Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with