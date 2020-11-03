COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad breach 11,300 after DFA reports a spike in infections

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday reported over 100 additional cases of novel coronavirus among Filipinos abroad.

In its latest bulletin, the agency said 119 new infections brought the total number of COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 11,364.

Of this total, 3,182 patients are undergoing treatment, DFA said.

A spike in recoveries was also reported by the department on Tuesday, with 75 new entries bringing the total number of Filipinos abroad who survived the virus to 7,354.

Meanwhile, another 11 Filipinos succumbed to COVID-19, according to the agency, bringing the death toll among overseas Filipinos to 828.

Both the new infections and the new recoveries were recorded among Filipinos in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, DFA said.

It added that the increases "are due to belated reports and privacy concerns in several countries" in the Middle East and Africa — the same areas where the new fatalities were recorded.

"To date, the Middle East and Africa remains to be the region with the most number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, recoveries, under treatment, and fatalities among our nationals. The Americas has the least numbers in all categories compared to other geographic regions, except in the total number of deaths, wherein Asia and the Pacific ranks lowest with a total of only 9," DFA said.

In the Philippines, latest data from the Department of Health places the national coronavirus caseload at 387,161 and deaths at 7,318. — Bella Perez-Rubio