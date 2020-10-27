House panels want charges vs Duque, Morales over PhilHealth mess

MANILA, Philippines — Two committees of the House of Representatives are recommending criminal and administrative charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and former Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) chief executive officer Ricardo Morales over the alleged anomalies in the state health insurer.

The House panels on public accounts and on good government and public accountability approved their committee report on their investigation into the alleged corruption in PhilHealth following months of hearings into the matter.

The full report, which has been approved by the House committees, has yet to be released to the media, but a copy of the draft report that leaked last week showed that the panels want Duque and Morales charged with administrative charges, graft, and the violation of Article 220 of the Revised Penal Code.

Also among those the panels want slapped with those charges, according to the draft report, are:

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello, who sits as PhilHealth board member

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado, who sits as PhilHealth board member

Social Welfare Secretary Rolando Bautista, who sits as PhilHealth board member

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, who sits as PhilHealth board member

PhilHealth executive vice president and chief operating officer Arnel De Jesus

PhilHealth senior vice president Israel Francis Pargas

PhilHealth senior vice president Rodolfo Del Rosario Jr.

PhilHealth senior manager Rogelio Pocallan Jr.

PhilHealth board member Maria Graciela Blas-Gonzaga

PhilHealth board member Susan Mercado

PhilHealth board member Alejandro Cabading

PhilHealth board member Marlene Padua

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.