SWS: 6 in 10 Filipinos content with private sector's efforts vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — About six in 10 Filipinos deem the efforts of the private sector in preventing the spread of the coronavirus as adequate, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday.
The mobile phone survey found that 63% of adult Filipinos considered the response of private businesses and companies to the COVID-19 crisis to be "adequate."
Meanwhile, 23% of the respondents said the private sectors' actions were "inadequate" while 12 % were undecided.
The poll also found that those who are unemployed are not as pleased with the actions of businesses and companies compared to those with jobs or livelihood.
Among the jobless or never had a job before, 58% considered the private sector's actions to be adequate.
"The September 2020 survey found 52% of adult Filipinos with a job/livelihood at the time of the interview, and 36% with no job/livelihood but had one before. The remaining 12% never had a job/livelihood before," the SWS report read.
Among those who lauded the response of the private sector, 62% were from Metro Manila, 62% from balance Luzon, 64% from Visayas and 64% from Mindanao.
The latest survey was conducted from September 17 to 20 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing of 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide.
Sampling error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.
Last week, SWS also released a survey showing that most Filipinos consider the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis to be generally "adequate."
The poll found that majority of Filipinos spoke favorably about the Duterte administration's efforts in the following areas of concern: ensuring the public has enough information on how to fight COVID-19 (71%), ensuring there will be extensive contact tracing (67%), and ensuring there is affordable COVID-19 testing nationwide (54%).
However, only 44% of the respondents said the government was adequate on ensuring the provision of adequate help for people who lost their job/livelihood.
A thread of efforts by companies and organizations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects. (Main photo from Pampanga-based Yokoisada Philippines' manufacturing plant for surgical masks)
The poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing among 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide. Error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.
J. Amado Araneta Foundation, the social development arm of Araneta City, says it has donated COVID-19 rRT-PCR test kits to the Quezon City government last June 30.
"These test kits, which are expected to test 500 samples at the Quezon City General Hospital, were developed by scientists from the University of the Philippines-National Institute of Health, with the assistance of the Department of Science and Technology through the Philippine Council for Health Research and Development," the group says in a statement.
UNICEF has "delivered 72,000 PPE sets, 450,000 N95 and surgical masks for health workers, and 2,000 PPEs for cleaning staff to the Department of Health as part of our support to the Philippine government to address the COVID-19 pandemic," the UN Children's Fund says in a report to donors.
Aside from the equipment, UNICEF has also given support to COVID-19 relief through the DOH and the Child Welfare Council "to provide adolescent well-being hotlines linked to telemedicine and the door-to-door service delivery of adolescent sexual reproductive health services, including antiretroviral supply for HIV/AIDS."
It has also "[provided] webinars on mental health and psychosocial support for community partners."
Nonprofit Save the Children Philippines announces that it has provided assistance to deprived and marginalized children and their families in partner communities in Sarangani and Cotabato to help them cope with the COVID-19 crisis.
Personal protective equipment comprised of 272 surgical masks, 189 boxes of gloves, 150 face shields, along with 354 bottles of 1-liter alcohol, 302 boxes of vitamins and information materials were provided to 92 Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams and four Rural Health Units.
Lawyer Alberto Muyot, chief executive officer of Save the Children Philippines says a strong partnership with local government units is critical for an effective implementation of the program.
Anvil Business Club, an association of young Filipino Chinese entrepreneurs, says it made donations totalling to around P45 million worth of cash and medical supplies through several foundations and local government units in the fight againt COVID-19.
Assistance was given to civic causes through the following: Hinabang Foundation through First Lady Honeylet Avanceña, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, GMA Kapuso Foundation through GMA Chairman Atty. Felipe Gozon, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, Cavite Vice-Governor Jolo Revilla and San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.
