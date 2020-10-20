SWS: 6 in 10 Filipinos content with private sector's efforts vs COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — About six in 10 Filipinos deem the efforts of the private sector in preventing the spread of the coronavirus as adequate, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Tuesday.

The mobile phone survey found that 63% of adult Filipinos considered the response of private businesses and companies to the COVID-19 crisis to be "adequate."

Meanwhile, 23% of the respondents said the private sectors' actions were "inadequate" while 12 % were undecided.

The poll also found that those who are unemployed are not as pleased with the actions of businesses and companies compared to those with jobs or livelihood.

Among the jobless or never had a job before, 58% considered the private sector's actions to be adequate.

"The September 2020 survey found 52% of adult Filipinos with a job/livelihood at the time of the interview, and 36% with no job/livelihood but had one before. The remaining 12% never had a job/livelihood before," the SWS report read.

Among those who lauded the response of the private sector, 62% were from Metro Manila, 62% from balance Luzon, 64% from Visayas and 64% from Mindanao.

The latest survey was conducted from September 17 to 20 using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing of 1,249 adult Filipinos nationwide.

Sampling error margin is at ±3% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5% for Balance Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao.

Last week, SWS also released a survey showing that most Filipinos consider the government's response to the COVID-19 crisis to be generally "adequate."

The poll found that majority of Filipinos spoke favorably about the Duterte administration's efforts in the following areas of concern: ensuring the public has enough information on how to fight COVID-19 (71%), ensuring there will be extensive contact tracing (67%), and ensuring there is affordable COVID-19 testing nationwide (54%).

However, only 44% of the respondents said the government was adequate on ensuring the provision of adequate help for people who lost their job/livelihood.