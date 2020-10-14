#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Senate OKs bill to hike teachers' 'chalk' allowance on 2nd reading
A member of labor group Alliance of Concerned Teachers participating in a protest outside the Department of Education central office in Pasig City on June, 9, 2020.
The STAR/ Michael Varcas
Senate OKs bill to hike teachers' 'chalk' allowance on 2nd reading
(Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 12:19pm

MANILA,Philippines — A measure seeking to increase supplies allowance for teachers starting next year hurdled second reading at the Senate on Tuesday. 

Currently, each public school teacher receives an annual chalk allowance of P3,500, but senators proposed that this be increased incrementally until the standard allowance is P10,000 by SY 2024-2025 onwards. 

Under Senate Bill 1092, or the Teaching Supplies Allowance Act of 2020, each classroom teacher will receive P5,000 for the School Years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The allowance will further increase to P7,500 for SY 2023-2024 and P10,000 for SY 2024-2025 onwards.

This staggered increase was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, a co-author of the measure, who said it would allow the government to better shoulder the additional cost. 

Sen. Bong Revilla said the bill, once signed into law, will benefit over 800,000 public school teachers. 

He added that, while the funding source of the bill is uncertain given the COVID-19 crisis, he hopes that the measure will reach to President Rodrigo Duterte's desk for approval. 

The same bill also requires the Department of Education to "conduct a periodic review and recommend the necessary increase based on the current prices of the materials," a statement released by the Senate's public relations bureau revealed. 

The measure is a substitute for similar bills introduced by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto as well as Senators Revilla and Sonny Angara. — Bella Perez-Rubio

BLENDED LEARNING COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: October 9, 2020 - 12:24pm

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe

October 9, 2020 - 12:24pm

A group of teachers warns of class disruptions and drop-outs if the problems have not been resolved a week after classes were opened.

“The Department of Education should objectively assess and boldly address the critical problems experienced in the first week of school opening, rather than patting its own back for its imagined success. If the agency has any foresight, they should know that the school year they opened is hanging by a thread,” says Raymond Basilio, Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary general.

October 6, 2020 - 10:54am

The resumption of classes on Monday was not a victory as claimed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a statement.

"Our leaders look at the millions disenfranchised and call it victory. They look at the teachers contracting the virus and march forward. They look at the millions of dropouts and four students dead and call it a new venture," the group says.

"You send millions to school with an underfunded and exclusive education system that leaves millions out anyway. Opening classes does not mean that you have accomplished the slightest thing. We have raised our voices for six months, and you have sat on your hands watching dropouts rise. This is not victory over COVID-19, this is the defeat of common sense," the youth group adds.

October 5, 2020 - 8:04am

Education Secretary Leonor Briones officially declares school year 2020-2021 open in an address streamed through Facebook.

She says this ends the debate on whether classes should resume and whether the department is ready for the blended learning system required by health and safety protocol against the novel coronavirus.

October 4, 2020 - 12:49pm
As public school teachers get ready for the resumption of classes on Monday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls for government support for them, including the proper medical benefits in case they get sick.
 
She says teachers should also get an additional allowance for internet access and to print out learning materials as well loans for computers and laptops for them to implement distance education.
 
"The government should spend for these because this is part of the teachers' official obligations," she says in Filipino.
October 3, 2020 - 2:51pm

A group of teachers calls for accountability from the government for "delaying and still failing to ensure the delivery of safe, accessible, and quality education amid the pandemic."

“We’ve repeatedly heard Sec. Briones give thanks to the President over his claimed ‘support’ for blended learning. Yet, after two postponements, President Duterte still has nothing to show beyond lip service," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

"This government remains to be unresponsive to the people’s just and urgent demands in relation to school opening at the height of the health and socio-economic crisis. This is a huge disservice to the Filipino people and a violation of the youth’s fundamental right to education, with the President as the main culprit while Sec. Briones was complicit to these injustices,” he adds.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace tells UP, UST experts to stop publicizing quarantine status recommendations
By Christian Deiparine | 21 hours ago
Malacañang on Tuesday said a group of experts from universities should refrain from publicizing their recommendations...
Headlines
fbfb
Lord of the House
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The slugfest over the leadership of the House of Representatives finally ended yesterday after more than 200 members of the...
Headlines
fbfb
New leadership overturns 2nd reading passage of budget bill
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
The first order of business for the House of Representatives under the leadership of Speaker Lord Allan Velasco was to return...
Headlines
fbfb
Cabinet OKs easing of transport restrictions
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte and his Cabinet have approved the implementation of the one-seat apart rule in public transportation as...
Headlines
fbfb
Researcher: Group's recommendations are for free, part of public service
By Christian Deiparine | 14 hours ago
A member of the independent research group giving out recommendations to the government for its coronavirus response is hoping...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Velasco ally regains health panel chairmanship
2 hours ago
A known ally of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco regained her chairmanship of the House health committee following his election as...
Headlines
fbfb
From 3 days to 6 hours: Court cuts time for jailed activist to attend baby's wake
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Nasino can only leave her detention cell from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and on Friday.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Ofel’ makes second landfall in Sorsogon; Signal No. 1 up in 8 areas
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
The tropical depression is bearing peak winds of 45 km per hour near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.
Headlines
fbfb
Ofel to make landfall over Samar
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The low-pressure area off Eastern Samar intensified into Tropical Depression Ofel yesterday, bringing heavy rains and gusty...
Headlines
fbfb
Deadlock on 13th month pay as Bello meets parties
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The meeting called by the Department of Labor and Employment yesterday to tackle issues on 13th month pay has reached a deadlock,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with