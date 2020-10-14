Senate OKs bill to hike teachers' 'chalk' allowance on 2nd reading

MANILA,Philippines — A measure seeking to increase supplies allowance for teachers starting next year hurdled second reading at the Senate on Tuesday.
Currently, each public school teacher receives an annual chalk allowance of P3,500, but senators proposed that this be increased incrementally until the standard allowance is P10,000 by SY 2024-2025 onwards.
Under Senate Bill 1092, or the Teaching Supplies Allowance Act of 2020, each classroom teacher will receive P5,000 for the School Years 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. The allowance will further increase to P7,500 for SY 2023-2024 and P10,000 for SY 2024-2025 onwards.
This staggered increase was proposed by Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, a co-author of the measure, who said it would allow the government to better shoulder the additional cost.
Sen. Bong Revilla said the bill, once signed into law, will benefit over 800,000 public school teachers.
He added that, while the funding source of the bill is uncertain given the COVID-19 crisis, he hopes that the measure will reach to President Rodrigo Duterte's desk for approval.
The same bill also requires the Department of Education to "conduct a periodic review and recommend the necessary increase based on the current prices of the materials," a statement released by the Senate's public relations bureau revealed.
The measure is a substitute for similar bills introduced by Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto as well as Senators Revilla and Sonny Angara. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
A group of teachers warns of class disruptions and drop-outs if the problems have not been resolved a week after classes were opened.
“The Department of Education should objectively assess and boldly address the critical problems experienced in the first week of school opening, rather than patting its own back for its imagined success. If the agency has any foresight, they should know that the school year they opened is hanging by a thread,” says Raymond Basilio, Alliance of Concerned Teachers secretary general.
The resumption of classes on Monday was not a victory as claimed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan says in a statement.
"Our leaders look at the millions disenfranchised and call it victory. They look at the teachers contracting the virus and march forward. They look at the millions of dropouts and four students dead and call it a new venture," the group says.
"You send millions to school with an underfunded and exclusive education system that leaves millions out anyway. Opening classes does not mean that you have accomplished the slightest thing. We have raised our voices for six months, and you have sat on your hands watching dropouts rise. This is not victory over COVID-19, this is the defeat of common sense," the youth group adds.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones officially declares school year 2020-2021 open in an address streamed through Facebook.
She says this ends the debate on whether classes should resume and whether the department is ready for the blended learning system required by health and safety protocol against the novel coronavirus.
A group of teachers calls for accountability from the government for "delaying and still failing to ensure the delivery of safe, accessible, and quality education amid the pandemic."
“We’ve repeatedly heard Sec. Briones give thanks to the President over his claimed ‘support’ for blended learning. Yet, after two postponements, President Duterte still has nothing to show beyond lip service," says ACT Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
"This government remains to be unresponsive to the people’s just and urgent demands in relation to school opening at the height of the health and socio-economic crisis. This is a huge disservice to the Filipino people and a violation of the youth’s fundamental right to education, with the President as the main culprit while Sec. Briones was complicit to these injustices,” he adds.
