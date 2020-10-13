#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
After distancing self from speakership row, Duterte to meet with Cayetano, Velasco again
In this September 29,2020 photo posted by Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go (L), President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) and House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros)
Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go, released
After distancing self from speakership row, Duterte to meet with Cayetano, Velasco again
(Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 11:00am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte will meet once again with Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) and Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque) following the latter’s election as speaker by 186 lawmakers.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed to reporters that Duterte will meet with Cayetano and Velasco at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Malacañang Golf Clubhouse to discuss the passage of the proposed 2021 national budget.

Malacañang has said that Duterte is now fed up with the intramurals at the House and is only concerned with the P4.5-trillion outlay for next year.

In a recorded address broadcast last week, Duterte said he would intervene if the House does not solve the budget delay, caused by Cayetano’s abrupt suspension of debates on the measure and his allies’ move to suspend session until November 16.

Duterte made do with his promise by calling for a special session of Congress from Tuesday until Friday and certifying the fiscal plan as urgent.

This would be the president’s third meeting with the two lawmakers who are both claiming to be the legitimate House speaker. Duterte had previously met with the two lawmakers on September 29 in an attempt to settle the term-sharing question, but this only led to the two warring factions issuing contradictory statements on what happened during the meeting.

Under the term-sharing agreement brokered by Duterte in 2019, Cayetano is to sit as House speaker for 15 months, ending this month, followed by Velasco for 21 months.

The Cayetano faction insists that the term-sharing deal is now moot, after Cayetano offered to step down on September 30, only for 184 lawmakers to reject his resignation.

The Velasco bloc, meanwhile, now insists that the Marinduque lawmaker is now the legitimate speaker following his election by a majority of lawmakers Monday. This is being contested by the Cayetano faction.

ALAN PETER CAYETANO LORD ALLAN VELASCO RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Allies install Lord Allan Velasco as new Speaker
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Allies of Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco installed him as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives yesterday, effectively...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano claims support of 200 allies
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
The real showdown over the speakership begins today, according to Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano as Congress convenes in a special...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Duterte fed up with House intramurals’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
While a Palace-affiliated media outfit covered Rep. Lord Allan Velasco’s election as Speaker by his allies, President...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace says pandemic may soon be over
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday expressed optimism that the COVID-19 pandemic would end soon after three groups have expressed...
Headlines
fbfb
Coast Guard hero gets IMO bravery award
By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
For saving 62 people on board a sinking passenger ship last November, an officer of the Philippine Coast Guard will receive...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
186 lawmakers ratify Velasco’s election as speaker
By Xave Gregorio | 26 minutes ago
A total of 186 lawmakers voted to ratify the election of Rep. Lord Allan Velasco, following his election in an informal ...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines among countries most affected by disasters since 2000 — UN report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 27 minutes ago
China was most affected country by geophysical, hydrological and meteorological events, experiencing 577 events in total....
Headlines
fbfb
Another 9,461 migrant workers repatriated last week — DFA
2 hours ago
Over 9,000 migrant workers returned home last week, bringing the total number of Filipinos repatriated due to the pandemic...
Headlines
fbfb
Court grants jailed activist Nasino 3-day furlough for wake, burial of Baby River
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
A Manila court has granted detained activist Reina Mae Nasino’s plea for temporary liberty to attend her three-month-old...
Headlines
fbfb
Rainy Christmas season seen due to La Niña – PAGASA
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
It will be a wet Christmas season this year due to the prevailing La Niña, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with