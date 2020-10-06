#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Three more House leaders lose posts as speakership row drags on
A handful of lawmakers are present in the plenary hall of the House of Representatives in this undated photo.
The STAR, Boy Santos
Three more House leaders lose posts as speakership row drags on
Xave Gregorio (Philstar.com) - October 6, 2020 - 6:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Three more House leaders lost their posts as the leadership row in the chamber drags on.

Rep. Angelina Tan (Quezon), Rep. Sharon Garin (AAMBIS-OWA party-list) and Rep. Eric Martinez (Valenzuela City) were replaced from their committee chairmanships during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Tan, who headed the House Committee on Health, was replaced by Rep. Ma. Lucille Nava (Guimaras), while Martinez, who led the House Committee on Youth and Sports, was replaced by Rep. John Marvin Nieto (Manila).

Garin, an ally of speakership aspirant Rep. Lord Allan Velasco (Marinduque), was stripped of her committee chairmanship in the economic affairs panel and was replaced by Rep. Teodorico Haresco Jr. (Aklan).

Rep. Michael Romero (1-PACMAN party-list), also a Velasco ally, had earlier been booted out as deputy speaker and replaced with Rep. Fredenil Castro (Capiz) who had called on those who cannot unite behind Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano to resign from their leadership posts.

Meanwhile, a special committee on creative industry and performing arts was created, with Rep. Christopher De Venecia (Pangasinan) as its chairperson and Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez (Leyte) as vice-chairperson.

The reshuffling of House leadership posts came a few moments before Cayetano took the floor to move to end plenary deliberations on the 2021 budget to supposedly prove that he is not holding the fiscal plan hostage to cling to the speakership — an allegation hurled at him by Velasco and his allies.

But Cayetano’s allies also moved to suspend House sessions until November 16, which would leave the chamber missing its self-imposed October 14 deadline to pass the P4.5 trillion spending plan.

The suspension also effectively prevents any move to declare the speakership vacant until November 16.

In his privilege speech, Cayetano appealed for decency from those who would use their positions for politicking and destabilizing the House.

“For as long as you can work with us on the budget, you can keep your post. But if you would be politicking, if you would use your positions to destabilize the House, show some decency,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Quarreling over allocations in the 2021 budget has led to a showdown for the House leadership, with the term-sharing deal brokered by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2019 between Cayetano and Velasco being put into question.

The two lawmakers had already met with Duterte last Tuesday to settle the term-sharing issue, with the president insisting that the agreement — which should see Cayetano step down from the helm of the House after 15 months to give way for Velasco’s 21-month term — should push through.

However, two different stories emerged from the meeting, with Velasco’s camp claiming that Cayetano is set to step down on October 14, while the speaker’s camp says that no definitive date was agreed upon.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Palace: Duterte says Velasco can seek House speakership
By Xave Gregorio | 9 hours ago
(Update 2, 2:32 p.m.) Speakership contender Rep. Lord Allan Velasco met with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday evening amid...
Headlines
fbfb
Populist leaders like Duterte poll well during crises — political scientist
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Populist leaders thrive in times of crisis, a political scientist said on Monday in response to the high approval and...
Headlines
fbfb
New whistleblower tags ex-Immigration exec Mariñas in 'pastillas' scheme
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
A new witness, another immigration officer, testified at the Senate hearing on Tuesday and pinned former Port Operations Division...
Headlines
fbfb
Apply for voluntary separation, PAL employees urged
By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has called on employees to apply for voluntary separation as part of a manpower reduction...
Headlines
fbfb
Citing COA report, Recto scores DOH for letting P2.2 billion in meds expire
3 hours ago
"In a nation where many resort to halving tablets for lack of money to buy the full prescribed dosage, the recently-released...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
'Time's up!': Velasco hits Cayetano's 'railroading' of 2021 budget
16 minutes ago
"He knows very well that he no longer enjoys the trust and confidence of House members. This caper is the last nail to his...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte says he can't find reason to prosecute Duque over PhilHealth mess
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Rodrigo Duterte does not see any good reason to file charges against Health Secretary Franciso Duque III over...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte ordered DOH to distribute nearly expired medicines — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the Department of Health to distribute medicines that are about to expire after state...
Headlines
fbfb
'DOTr open to other automatic fare collection system providers'
1 hour ago
"He means other automatic fare collection system (AFCS) providers. Sec. Tugade does not want a monopoly," Libiran said in...
Headlines
fbfb
New subspecies of microsnail discovered in Masungi Georeserve
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The new subspecies of snail—Hypselostoma latispira masungiensis—is a land snail dependent on karst ecosystems...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with