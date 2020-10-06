Gatchalian: Class resumption only 'partial victory' amid connectivity issues on first day

MANILA, Philippines — A senator on Tuesday said it may be too early to claim victory over the coronavirus pandemic after schools reopened, contrary to the remarks of the country's education chief.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said internet connection spelled the problem on the first day of classes, where teachers and students had difficulties in connecting to online classes. Gatchalian is the chairperson of theSenate Commitee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture.

Teachers at a public high school in Batangas City, for one, had to climb on the school's roof just to get a signal.

Education Secretary Leonor Briones claimed victory over the deadly virus as the department pushed through with the resumption of classes despite calls from groups to postpone. The start of the school year had been pushed back from June due to lockdown measures as well as concerns on schools' readiness for distance learning that would replace face-to-face classes.

Briones: 'Victory' comment meant for advocates of 'academic freeze'

During Monday night's weekly IATF meeting, Briones said the remarks were aimed at those calling for an academic freeze.

"Your declaration to open classes on October 5 is a victory for the education sector because our enemies are calling for an academic freeze," she said in Filipino.

Although she did not name these "enemies", youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan was among those calling for an "academic freeze" — a suspension or outright cancellation of the school year because of the pandemic.

While Gatchalian commended DepEd's efforts, he said such can only be considered a partial win amid the problems being encountered.

"Unfortunately that's why I cannot claim complete victory yesterday," he told ANC's Headstart. "If you look at the standpoint of parents and teachers, the lack of internet connectivity became the stumbling block."

He added that finding a solution for this now lies in the hands of telecommunication providers.

President Rodrigo Duterte in his State of the Nation Address this year gave a December ultimatum for the telcos to improve their services or otherwise, face closure.

"This is an eyeopener for us that if we want to step in to the new normal or the better normal, we have to improve connectivity," Gatchalian said.

The lawmaker said some P4 billion was inserted in the Bayanihan 2 law to respond to needs for gadgets and internet services of both students and teachers.

He also suggested the possibility of "roving teachers" in areas with low transmission of the COVID-19 where classes could gather in small groups and teachers could monitor their students' learning better.

DepEd: Learing modules fill gap

In a separate interview, Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla admitted that while improving internet service is out of their hands, the use of modules can make up for connectivity issues.

"We do acknowledge that it is a problem but for education, we need to continue," she told CNN Philippines' "The Source".

She added that students and parents have been provided a weekly learning plan as guide for the use of the printed materials.

"The modules are a safe learning tool and the learners have to do this on their own, whether there's internet or none," Sevilla said.