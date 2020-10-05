#VACCINEWATCHPH
Start of classes through blended mode a 'victory' over COVID-19, Briones says
Teachers at Jose Dela Peña National High School in Marikina City undergo webinar training on e-learning on July 21, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Start of classes through blended mode a 'victory' over COVID-19, Briones says
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - October 5, 2020 - 9:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Claiming victory over the coronavirus pandemic that forced students and teachers to shift to distance learning, Department of Education Secretary Leonor Briones formally declared Monday the start of the new academic year.

“Today, we celebrate a great victory. We declare our victory over COVID-19, the destroyer of our lives, the destroyer of our economy and our way of life and society. But we will not allow COVID-19 to destroy our children's education and their future,” Briones said.

Over 24 million elementary and high school students start their classes Monday after four months of delay due to the continuing threat of COVID-19 that has so far infected more than 322,000 people in the country.

But unlike previous years, campuses remain closed, following President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to suspend face-to-face classes until a vaccine against the new coronavirus becomes available.

Instead, students will be learning from their homes through a mix of modular learning, online learning, and television and radio broadcasts.

In a recorded message, Duterte called this year’s opening a “momentous occasion.”

“This is pushing through despite global health crisis due to COVID-19. Indeed, nothing can get in the way in the instruction and formation of our learners, not even a pandemic,” Duterte said.

'We'll persevere'

Issues such as lack of gadgets and unstable internet connection and the cost of reproducing learning modules continue to hound the opening of the new school year.

“’Are we absolutely ready to open schools even as we battle COVID-19, the destroyer?’ This is a question which is often asked. But Lapu Lapu did not hesitate when he and his men fought and killed a foreign enemy with bamboo spears and bolos against cannons, guns and cutlasses,” Briones said.

“Andres Bonifacio did not wonder if he and his Katipuneros were ready when they tore cedulas and triggered the cry of Balintawak,” she added.

The education chief stressed the department will not give up on the needs of students to ensure no one is left behind.

“DepEd and everyone who supports DepEd—the government, civil society and parents—will persevere. We need to continue [the learners'] education, we have to persevere despite many challenges,” Briones said.

“Today we claim victory over the destroyer COVID-19. Let our classes begin.”

