#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'Slow down': Senate urged to assess carefully impacts of planned Bulacan airport
A woman sits on the stairs of her house at Sitio Kinse, Barangay Taliptip, Bulakan, Bulacan.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV
'Slow down': Senate urged to assess carefully impacts of planned Bulacan airport
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - September 24, 2020 - 2:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Civil society groups called on senators to deliberate carefully the impacts of a sprawling airport complex in Bulacan not only to the environment but also to communities before they decide whether to grant or deny a 50-year franchise to the project.

This comes after members of the Senate committee on public services led by Sen. Grace Poe expressed their support for the bill granting San Miguel Corp. a franchise to construct a P740-billion San Miguel Aerocity in Bulakan, Bulacan.

The House of Representatives approved a counterpart bill on September 7.

The 2,500-hectare complex will include the New Manila International Airport, which will have four runways. It is seen by its proponents and government officials as a solution to ease congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the country’s main gateway.

Environmental lawyer Gloria Estenzo-Ramos, Oceana Philippines vice president, urged lawmakers to be objective and make decisions based on science.

“The Senate must slow down and really take time to assess and call in the necessary government officials and experts in considering food security, resiliency, public safety and viability,” Estenzo-Ramos said in a briefing organized by Oceana.

Lawyer Liza Osorio, managing trustee of the Philippine Earth Justice Center, stressed the need for the public to know the impacts of the airport project.

“‘Yung Senado sana di bilisan ‘yung proseso kasi dapat careful assessment ‘yung titignan, transparent dapat ‘yung process para malaman natin kung ano ba ‘yung impact ng proyekto nito sa ating resources,” she said.

(The Senate should not fasttrack the approval of the bill because there needs to be a careful assessment, the process must be transparent for us to know the impacts of this project to our resources.)

NewsX: Fed by the waters

At risk from flooding, geohazards

The site of the San Miguel Aerocity—fishing and mangrove areas—is susceptible to flooding, storm surges, earthquakes and sea level rise. Experts also said that land subsidence will be aggravated once the airport complex is constructed.

In the Senate hearing Wednesday, SMC said it has tapped the firms behind Changi Airport in Singapore and Charles de Gaulle Airport in France. The company also said it plans to dredge and increase the carrying capacity of rivers in and around the site of the airport city project.

Manila Bay is also a spawning ground of sardines as identified by the National Fisheries Research Development Institute and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

Marine scientist Raymund Fantonalgo told Philstar.com in an interview last year that the area where the aerotropolis will be built is a productive nursery and feeding ground because of the rich mangrove ecosystem in the area.

“This project will not only impact on fisheries and the remaining wetlands of Manila Bay. The viability of its location is also questionable because of the hazards such as the sinking of the project area and bird strike,” read the position paper of groups, which include Oceana, Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment, Advocates of Science and Technology for the People and Greenpeace.

“With all these issues and their consequences, the government may not earn during the 50-year franchise. Once the airport is transferred to the government after 50 years, it may have to spend a prohibitive amount just to keep seawater from reclaiming the airport,” it read.

If enacted, the bill will grant a 50-year franchise, inclusive of 10-year maximum period for the constructionn of the airport complex. It will also exempt the grantee from any direct and indirect taxes and fee during the construction period.

Photo essay: Home is where the coast is

Land classification

The groups, in their position paper, also urged the upper chamber to investigate the land classifications of Barangays Bambang and Taliptip—the site of the airport complex. They pointed out that the two villages are tidal flats and historically, a mangrove forest.

“Public lands are for conservation, not for developments such as the airport project,” the groups said.

They also called on how public lands in Taliptip and Bambang are now in the possession of individuals and private entities.

“To reiterate, it is prudent that the legislative bill be put on hold pending resolution of issues on constitutionality of holding a franchise on forest land or public land and the project posing a major challenge in the nation’s goal to build resiliency in our natural life support system and our people, promote food security as well as conserve our vanishing mangroves forest,” they said.

BARANGAY TALIPTIP NEW MANILA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
September 23 marks the day the Philippines learned it was under Martial Law
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"The propaganda effort was so successful that up to the present, many Filipinos—particularly those who did not live...
Headlines
fbfb
Velasco firm on term-sharing agreement
By Edu Punay | 15 hours ago
Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco might have been silent recently, but he is dead set on taking his place as speaker of the...
Headlines
fbfb
Globe moving away from Huawei
By Paolo Romero | 15 hours ago
Globe Telecom has begun to replace its Huawei-supplied equipment to “non-Huawei” devices as the quarrel between...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Philippines needs open access to COVID-19 vaccine’
By Edith Regalado | 15 hours ago
Developing countries like the Philippines need open access to the vaccine against COVID-19, President Duterte told the United...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte raises South China Sea ruling to UN
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
He promised to raise the issue at the right time.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Group asks SC to cite DENR in contempt over Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Kristine Joy Patag | 44 minutes ago
Progressive group Akbayan on Thursday urged the Supreme Court to cite the Department of Environment and Natural Resources...
Headlines
fbfb
Recto to DICT, Comelec: Safeguard 2022 elections from foreign interference
3 hours ago
"This early, regardless of our political affiliation, we should work as one in making sure that no offshore black propaganda...
Headlines
fbfb
DILG still open for applications for contact tracers
4 hours ago
DILG said it will do away with the deadline but instead “is adopting the continuous hiring system until it has hired...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP coronavirus tally breaches 5,500-mark; more than 4,000 have recovered
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
Of the 36 new cases added to the agency tally, 10 are from the National Capital Region Police Office.
Headlines
fbfb
AFP bolsters directives vs insurgency amid alleged links to fake Facebook pages
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"The signing of the Joint Letter Directive and Joint Resolution will collectively adopt all pursued cooperative efforts among...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with