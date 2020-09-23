Raps filed vs NBI exec, brother over alleged extortion in 'pastillas' scheme probe

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation filed multiple criminal raps against its legal assistance chief and brother for allegedly accepting bribes in exchange of clearance from probes into the “pastillas” scheme at the Bureau of Investigation.

Lawyer Joshua Paul Capiral, chief of the NBI legal assistance division, and his brother Christopher John Capiral, personnel of the Bureau of Immigration, are facing graft and extortion complaints at the Department of Justice.

They are also facing raps for violation of Executive Order 608, s. 2007 or the “Establishing a National Security Clearance System for Government Personnel with access to Classified Matters” and Republic Act 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

The Capiral brothers underwent inquest proceedings, a procedure to determine whether there is probable cause to charge them in court, at the DOJ on Wednesday morning.

NBI agents on Monday arrested the two in an entrapment operation. The STAR reported that the brothers received marked money from one of the persons implicated in the “pastillas” scheme.

The bribe is in exchange of being dropped as respondent or to weaken complaints against them in the NBI’s probe into the racket where BI officials allow seamless entry of Chinese nationals into the country in exchange of a fee.

Early in September, the NBI filed graft complaints against 19 BI officers over the “pastillas” scheme, which was first revealed at a Senate panel inquiry.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chair of the committee, urged the NBI to file complaints against “masterminds” of the money-making scheme, noting that witness Allison Chiong said those facing raps are only “foot soldiers” and not the “big fish” in this corruption modus.

The STAR reported that the NBI is also verifying reports that Capiral had been toning down other cases they investigated, including the drug case against confessed drug lord Kerwin Espinosa. — with report from News5/Marlene Alcaide