#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Hontiveros urges NBI to charge masterminds of BI 'pastillas' scam
In this Sept. 22, 2020, photo, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, chairperson of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, presides over a public hearing tackling Senate Resolution No. 131 or the Rescues of Sexual Trafficking Victims.
Hontiveros urges NBI to charge masterminds of BI 'pastillas' scam
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 22, 2020 - 12:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker is calling on authorities to identify and file charges against the so-called big fish behind the “pastillas” scheme which allowed the unchecked entry of foreigners, most of whom were Chinese, into the country in exchange for bribe money.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday led the Senate Committee on Women and Children as it resumed its probe into the link between the "pastillas" scam and the rise of prostitution in the country. 

"We have seen in previous hearings that the 'pastillas' scam has resulted in prostitution and human trafficking not only of our women, but also of women from other countries," she said in Filipino, adding that trafficked women were found to be servicing Chinese workers of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators industry.

"For the sake of our women and children, the masterminds of this 'pastillas' scam must be put behind bars," she said. 

Through this scheme, which was first bared by Hontiveros in February, officials of the Bureau of Immigration ensured the "seamless entry" of Chinese nationals into the country for a 10,000-peso "service fee."

"Many women and young people have been victims of corruption and greed in BI. Even our country has become a breeding ground for crime because of them. We will stop at nothing to identify the big fish, to bring the masterminds to justice," Hontiveros said .

Earlier this month, NBI filed charges against 19 BI officials and personnel, as well as one owner of a travel agency for their alleged involvement in the "pastillas" operation. 

Hontiveros said that while she welcomed the cases filed against these individuals, her sources, including whistleblower Allison Chiong, have warned that they are not the main architects behind the scheme. 

"The big fish have not been caught. The charges are not just for small-time, while the big-time is having fun," she said in Filipino.

Augirre dares Tulfo to file charges against him 

"There is disturbing evidence presented at our hearing involving big names in politics and government. This evidence should be examined and everyone involved should be held accountable," Hontiveros added. 

She was referring to supposed evidence bared by former Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy to China Ramon Tulfo in a February column wherein he tagged former Department of Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II as one of the protectors of father and son tandem Maynardo and Marc Red Mariñas, who are the alleged masterminds of corruption in the BI.

Aguirre during the same hearing renewed his claim that he was innocent and challenged Tulfo to file cases against him over these allegations. 

He further accused Tulfo of being motivated by "personal vendetta and dirty politics." 

“Similarly, not an iota of evidence was presented during the previous hearings conducted by this committee linking me to the 'pastillas' scheme. Even Mr. Allison Chong, the alleged whistleblower, never once mentioned my name in the entire proceedings. It was only Mr. Tulfo who repeatedly mentioned my name sans any concrete evidence,” Aguirre said.

BI BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION NBI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
MGCQ for Metro Manila by end of the month if...
By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez is in favor of moving Metro Manila and other areas under general community quarantine to the more...
Headlines
fbfb
Davao lawyer with IT background named to Comelec
By Edith Regalado | 13 hours ago
Twenty months before the May 2022 local and national polls, a lawyer and information technology expert has been nominated...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte to address UN General Assembly for first time
13 hours ago
President Duterte will address the United Nations General Assembly for the first time today, even as some international groups...
Headlines
fbfb
Status quo at House; Alan meets with Paolo
By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano has managed to keep his leadership of the 300-member House of Representatives despite Deputy Speaker...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
BuCor COVID-19 cases rise to 451
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
This leaves 30 active cases among BuCor personnel and inmates. Fifteen of these are staff and fifteen are inmates.
Headlines
fbfb
Public warned: Beware of Facebook con artist posing as PNP chief
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“We welcome well-meaning messages and posts on social media that assist us in reaching out to the public, but we will...
Headlines
fbfb
Most solons favor Cayetano as House speaker — lawmaker
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"I think concerns about leadership are secondary at this point; the main concerns now are with the budget. No reason...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Senate resumes probe into sex trafficking in POGO industry
By PhilstarLIVE | 3 hours ago
Watch the hearing LIVE starting 10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.
Headlines
fbfb
Robredo: Waiting for vaccine, spraying pesticide won’t solve COVID-19 crisis
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Robredo pointed out the need to suppress the pandemic through medical and non-medical interventions, overcome poverty, hunger,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with