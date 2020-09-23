#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
House passes bill creating Disaster Resilience Department
Voting 241-7 with one abstention, lawmakers approved House Bill 5989, which substitutes at least 30 bills approved by the committees on government reorganization and disaster management in November last year.
STAR/Ernie Penaredondo, file
House passes bill creating Disaster Resilience Department
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - September 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A bill creating the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) was passed on third and final reading at the House of Representatives yesterday.

Voting 241-7 with one abstention, lawmakers approved House Bill 5989, which substitutes at least 30 bills approved by the committees on government reorganization and disaster management in November last year.

The House passed a similar measure during the previous Congress in October 2018. But the bill’s counterpart version failed to get Senate approval.

House disaster management committee chair and Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres-Gomez, principal author of the measure, said the DDR is necessary to address government’s uncohesive response.

Gomez cited the country’s lack of evacuation capacity and the low quality of temporary accommodations.

“We have to recognize that our current system carries with it structural silos that create natural limitations to the disaster risk reduction, response, relief, recovery and rehabilitation processes,” Gomez said.

“Our status quo is functionally fragmented, with various functions under the theme of disaster resilience housed under different departments. On top of this, the overall responsibility and management for disaster resilience does not fall under one single Cabinet secretary,” she said.

Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, co-author of the bill, cited the importance of passing the measure, which was pushed by President Duterte during his State of the Nation Address.

“While our government is now focused on its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we also have to be prepared to respond to inevitable natural disasters such as floods, typhoons and earthquakes,” Romero said.

The bill provides that a disaster resilience department will be created as a primary agency to handle natural calamities and disasters.

The department will be primarily responsible, accountable and liable in leading, managing and organizing national efforts that prevent and reduce disaster risks.

It will prepare for and respond to disasters and recover, rehabilitate and build after the destruction.

The proposed department will be headed by a secretary who will be assisted by four undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and directors who are experts in the field of disaster risk reduction and management, science and technology, environmental science and management, urban planning, civil engineering, public finance, information and communications technology, logistics management, mass communication and other fields relevant to disaster resilience.

The department will also establish regional, provincial, city, municipal and barangay disaster resilience offices following the abolition of the local disaster risk reduction and management offices.

DEPARTMENT OF DISASTER RESILIENCE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 death toll in Philippines tops 5,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The Department of Health registered 50 new deaths, pushing the toll to 5,049
Headlines
fbfb
Anti-graft office that restricted SALN access has stopped doing lifestyle checks on officials
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has not been conducting lifestyle checks among government officials as chief graft buster Samuel...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE: Duterte addresses UN General Assembly
4 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to speak before the UN General Assembly on Tuesday night, Philippine time.
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte praises DENR for controversial Manila Bay 'white sand' project
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
"What do you want us to do? The problem is some are saying we are not doing enough. What can we do with the germ that's flying...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Duterte at UN meet: South China Sea ruling is 'beyond compromise'
By Franco Luna | 4 minutes ago
Duterte added that the Philippines "firmly reject attempts to undermine it." 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes speakership rivals honor agreement
By Christina Mendez | 1 hour ago
If President Duterte could have his way, he would like Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco...
Headlines
fbfb
Driver’s license to be required for scooters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Land Transportation Office will soon require electric scooter users to secure a permit and a driver’s license from...
Headlines
fbfb
2 doctors’ groups back price cap on swab test
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Two groups of doctors yesterday backed the move of the Department of Health to impose a ceiling on the prices of real time...
Headlines
fbfb
We need you: Duterte urges health workers to stay in Philippines
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Despite relaxing the deployment ban on healthcare professionals, President Duterte is hopeful that Filipino health workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with